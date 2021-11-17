Foundation awards $15K in annual grants

Serving children and alleviating hunger are the focus of this year’s Community Grants, the Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin stated Nov. 17, with the award of $15,519 in Community Grants to 14 area nonprofits.

Organizations receiving grants include 6:8 Inc. received $3,100 for Circles program to reduce poverty; Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce, $1,500 to launch new nonprofit Giving Tuesday Fair; Baraboo Children’s Museum, $500 for new musical instruments; Boys & Girls Club, $1,000 for new “Club on the Go” program; Faithworks Ministries, $1,500 for Thanksgiving holiday community meal; Historic Indian Agency House, $1,000 for historic preservation/exhibition project; Kids Ranch, $1,200 for one-year program scholarship; Portage Center for the Arts, $1,500 for new signage; River Arts Inc., $600 for children’s snow globe decorating contest; River Valley Area Community Gardens, $500 for children’s garden project; Sauk County Health Department, $1,000 for children’s Seal A Smile dental care program; Sauk County Historical Society, $450 for children’s archeology workshop; Sauk Prairie Area Food Pantry, $1,000 for new food delivery program; Sauk Prairie FFA Alumni, $669 for agriculture career day.

The foundation is based in Baraboo and serves Adams, Columbia, Iowa, Juneau, Richland, Sauk, and Vernon counties. Donations to support the Foundation’s grantmaking work may be sent to the Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin, PO Box 544, Baraboo, WI 53913. For more information, call 608-355-0884 or email director@cfscw.org.