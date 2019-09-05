On Aug. 25, members and friends of Baraboo First Church of the Nazarene gathered for the groundbreaking service for a new Fellowship Hall at the church located at 1800 Crawford St.
The new addition will double the size of the building and enable the congregation to more adequately fulfill the church's mission statement. Dr. Kevin Donley, Wisconsin District Superintendent, used the “gold” shovel from the groundbreaking for the original building in 1980 to turn the first shovel of dirt. Construction will begin soon.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)