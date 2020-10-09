Church Services 10/9/20

To add new churches or change information, email bnr-news@wiscnews.com to receive a fillable pdf form; deadline for changes is 4 p.m. Tuesday. No changes will be accepted via phone. All updates must be made through the fillable form.
BAPTIST
NEW TESTAMENT BAPTIST CHURCH
N2232 Du Borg Road, Columbus. 920-623-3600, ntbc.columbus@gmail.com. Pastor Todd Werner; Pastor Chris Blevins. Worship services, 10:30 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Wednesday. ntbc-columbus.org.
NORTH SCOTT BAPTIST CHURCH
W4697 Highway E, Pardeeville. 608-429-2794, northscottbaptist@yahoo.com. Pastor Matthew Brant, 608-429-2794. Worship services, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. northscottbaptist.com.
BIBLE
GRACE BIBLE CHURCH
2939 Highway CX, Portage. 608-742-5090, gracebibleportage@gmail.com, gbcportage.com. Pastor Jeremy Edmondson, Youth Pastor Zach Jantz. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month.
CATHOLIC
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH
304 East St., Baraboo. 608-356-4773, info@stjosephbaraboo.com. Pastor Jay Poster, 608-356-4773, jayp@stjosephbaraboo.com. Worship services, 7:30, 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday; 5:15 p.m. Tuesday; 8:30 a.m. Wednesday; 5:15 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 a.m. Friday; 4 p.m. Saturday. baraboocatholic.org.
CHRISTIAN REFORMED
SECOND CHRISTIAN REFORMED CHURCH
332 Tamarack St., Randolph. 920-326-3894, secondcrcrandolph@gmail.com. Pastor Keith Buist, 920-326-3894, secondcrcrandolph@gmail.com. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. secondcrcrandolph.org.
CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
BARABOO FIRST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
1800 Crawford St., Baraboo. 608-359-3774, baraboonaz@gmail.com. Interim Pastor, Laurel Matson, 719-213-5987, llmatson@nbc.edu. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. Communion, last Sunday of month.
EVANGELICAL
GRACEWAY CHURCH
65 13th St., Prairie du Sac. 608-643-6064, office@gracewaysaukprairie.org. Pastor Bryan Brotherton, 608-643-6064, office@gracewaysaukprairie.org; Assoc. Pastor Rod Spillane, 608-643-6064, office@gracewaysaukprairie.org. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. gracewaysaukprairie.org.
EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH IN AMERICA
BETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH
620 Broadway, Wisconsin Dells. 608-254-45501, dellsbethanychurch.org. Pastor Craig Wolfgram, revcw2009@yahoo.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, weekly.
BETHLEHEM
W8267 Highway 33 East, Portage. 608-742-8502, bethluch15@gmail.com. Rev. Jen Johnson, bethlehemelca.pastor@gmail.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday, virtual only. bethlehemlcportage.org.
ST. PAUL’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
727 Eighth St., Baraboo. 608-356-3230, stpauls@stpaulslutheranchurch.us. Rev. Karen Hofstad, 608-356-3230, pastor@stpaulslutheranchurch.us. Worship services, 9 a.m. July 26, Aug. 23; 7 p.m. Aug. 12, outdoors, weather permitting; online services posted weekly. stpaulsbaraboo.org.
INDEPENDENT
FAITH BIBLE CHURCH
N4777 Elm St., Rio. 920-992-3274, mgormican@yahoo.com. Senior Pastor Michael Gormican, 608-678-0522, mgormican@yahoo.com; Youth Pastor Ramsey Bobzin, 920-992-3274, generalfbcrio.org. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. fbcrio.org.
LUTHERAN
TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH
728 Church St., Wisconsin Dells. 608-253-3241, office@trinitydells.org. Rev. Matthew Gehrke, 608-253-3241, matthew.gehrke@cuw.edu. Worship services, 9:45 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Wednesday. Communion, first and third Sunday. trinitydells.org.
NON-DENOMINATIONAL
EAST FRIESLAND NEW COVENANT CHURCH
N8879 E. Friesland Road, Randolph. info@eastfriesland.org. Pastor Stephen Robbins, 262-995-3699. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. eastfriesland.org.
NON-DENOMINATIONAL EVANGELICAL
NEW LIFE FELLOWSHIP
457 Second St., Randolph. 608-695-5767, info@nlfellowship.org. Sr. Pastor Elliott Pollasch, 920-210-1891, epollasch@gmail.com; Asst. Pastor Christopher Pollasch, 608-695-5767, cpollasch@gmail.com. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, last Sunday of month. nlfellowship.org.
ORTHODOX PRESBYTERIAN
FIVE SOLAS CHURCH
850 Clark St., Reedsburg. 608-524-5856, pastor@fivesolas.church. Rev. Christian McShaffrey, 608-524-5856, pastor@fivesolas.church. Worship services, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, every week. fivesolas.church.
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
PORTAGE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
120 W. Pleasant St., Portage. 608-742-6006, office@portagepresbyterian.com. Pastor David Hankins, 608-742-6006, pastordave@portagepresbyterian.com. Worship services, 10:15 a.m. outdoors in parking lot behind church building. Drive in or bring a chair, safe distancing practiced. Communion, first Sunday of month. portagepresbyterian.com.
SOUTHERN BAPTIST
ROCK OF HOPE CHURCH
714 Oak St., Wisconsin Dells. 608-844-3177, hope@dells.church. Pastor Aaron Ramquist, aaron@dells.church. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. dells.church.
UNITED METHODIST
DAVIS CORNERS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
606 Highway I, Wisconsin Dells. 608-253-6511, info@wisconsindellsumc.org. Pastor Lee Bushweiler, 608-253-6511, pastor@wisconsindellsumc.org. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. wisconsindellsumc.org.
DELLS-DELTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
320 Unity Drive, Wisconsin Dells. 608-253-6511, info@wisconsindellsumc.org. Pastor Lee Bushweiler, 608-253-6511, pastor@wisconsindellsumc.org. Worship services, 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. wisconsindellsumc.org.
EMANUEL CHURCH UNITED METHODIST
101 14th St., Baraboo. 608-356-8246, office@emanuelumc.com. Pastor Blake Overlien, 608-356-8246, pastor@emanuelumc.com. Worship services, 8 a.m. traditional; 10:30 a.m. contemporary Sunday. emanuelumc.com.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
615 Broadway, Baraboo. 608-356-3991, fumc@barabooumc.org. Pastor Marianne Cotter, 608-356-3991, fumc@barabooumc.org. Virtual online worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. barabooumc.org.
PORTAGE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
1804 New Pinery Road, Portage. 608-742-2107, office.portageumc@gmail.com, portageumc. Rev. Douglas Clement, 608-742-2107, pastor.portageumc@gmail.com. Worship service, 9 a.m. Sunday drive-in, or virtual service online. Communion, First Sunday of month drive-thru.
WISCONSIN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN SYNOD
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH
415 Washington St., Prairie du Sac. 608-643-4050, info@stjamespds.org. Pastor Bradley Pearson, 608-643-4050, info@stjamespds.org. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday; 6:30 p.m. Monday. Communion, second and fourth Sunday. stjamespds.org.
ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH
299 W. Broadway, Rock Springs. 608-524-5289, sjrsoffice@stjohnrockspr.org. Rev. David Karow, 608-524-5289, pastordjk@stjohnrockspr.org. Worship services, 8:45 and 10 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first and third Sunday. stjohnrockspr.org.
ST. PAUL’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
106 S. Maple St., North Freedom. 608-522-4493, stpaulsnf@hotmail.com. Pastor Andrew Meyer, 608-387-2639, meyerad@charter.net. Worship services, 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first and third Sundays of the month.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
812 Western Ave., Columbus. 920-623-5180, office@zioncrusaders.com. Pastor Timothy Schwartz, 509-480-2967, tschwartz24@gmail.com; Pastor Ben Zuberbier, 920-517-7940, pastorbenzuberbier@gmail.com. Worship services, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, on four Sunday months, the first and fourth Sunday; on five Sunday months, the first, third and fifth Sunday. zioncolumbus.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!