Church Services 11/26/20

To add new churches or change information, email wde-news@wiscnews.com to receive a fillable pdf form; deadline for changes is 3 p.m. Monday. No changes will be accepted via phone. All updates must be made through the fillable form.
BAPTIST
NORTH SCOTT BAPTIST CHURCH
W4697 Highway E, Pardeeville. 608-429-2794, northscottbaptist@yahoo.com. Pastor Matthew Brant, 608-429-2794. Worship services, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. northscottbaptist.com.
EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH IN AMERICA
BETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH
620 Broadway, Wisconsin Dells. 608-254-45501. Pastor Craig Wolfgram, revcw2009@yahoo.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, weekly. dellsbethanychurch.org.
BETHLEHEM
W8267 Highway 33 East, Portage. 608-742-8502, bethluch15@gmail.com. Rev. Jen Johnson, bethlehemelca.pastor@gmail.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday, virtual only. bethlehemlcportage.org.
ST. PAUL’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
727 Eighth St., Baraboo. 608-356-3230, stpauls@stpaulslutheranchurch.us. Rev. Karen Hofstad, 608-356-3230, pastor@stpaulslutheranchurch.us. Worship services, 9 a.m. July 26, Aug. 23; 7 p.m. Aug. 12, outdoors, weather permitting; online services posted weekly. stpaulsbaraboo.org.
INDEPENDENT
FAITH BIBLE CHURCH
N4777 Elm St., Rio. 920-992-3274, mgormican@yahoo.com. Senior Pastor Michael Gormican, 608-678-0522, mgormican@yahoo.com; Youth Pastor Ramsey Bobzin, 920-992-3274, generalfbcrio.org. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. fbcrio.org.
LUTHERAN
TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH
728 Church St., Wisconsin Dells. 608-253-3241, office@trinitydells.org. Rev. Matthew Gehrke, 608-253-3241, matthew.gehrke@cuw.edu. Worship services, 9:45 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Wednesday. Communion, first and third Sunday. trinitydells.org
ORTHODOX PRESBYTERIAN
FIVE SOLAS CHURCH
850 Clark St., Reedsburg. 608-524-5856, pastor@fivesolas.church. Rev. Christian McShaffrey, 608-524-5856, pastor@fivesolas.church. Worship services, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, every week. fivesolas.church.
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
PORTAGE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
120 W. Pleasant St., Portage. 608-742-6006, office@portagepresbyterian.com. Pastor David Hankins, 608-742-6006, pastordave@portagepresbyterian.com. Worship services, 10:15 a.m. outdoors in parking lot behind church building. Drive in or bring a chair, safe distancing practiced. Communion, first Sunday of month. portagepresbyterian.com.
ROMAN CATHOLIC
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH
807 W. Lake St., Friendship. 608-339-3485, stjosephcc@frontier.com. Father Dave Bruener, 608-339-3485, stjosephcc@frontier.com. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday Mass; 9 a.m. Tuesday through Friday. stjoseph-friendship.org.
SOUTHERN BAPTIST
ROCK OF HOPE CHURCH
714 Oak St., Wisconsin Dells. 608-844-3177, hope@dells.church. Pastor Aaron Ramquist, aaron@dells.church. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. dells.church.
UNITED METHODIST
DAVIS CORNERS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
606 Highway I, Wisconsin Dells. 608-253-6511, info@wisconsindellsumc.org. Pastor Lee Bushweiler, 608-253-6511, pastor@wisconsindellsumc.org. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. wisconsindellsumc.org.
DELLS-DELTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
320 Unity Drive, Wisconsin Dells. 608-253-6511, info@wisconsindellsumc.org. Pastor Lee Bushweiler, 608-253-6511, pastor@wisconsindellsumc.org. Worship services, 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. wisconsindellsumc.org.
EMANUEL CHURCH UNITED METHODIST
101 14th St., Baraboo. 608-356-8246, office@emanuelumc.com. Pastor Blake Overlien, 608-356-8246, pastor@emanuelumc.com. Worship services, 8 a.m. traditional; 10:30 a.m. contemporary Sunday. emanuelumc.com.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
615 Broadway, Baraboo. 608-356-3991, fumc@barabooumc.org. Pastor Marianne Cotter, 608-356-3991, fumc@barabooumc.org. Virtual online worship, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. barabooumc.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!