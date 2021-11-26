Church Services 11/26/21

To add new churches or change information, email bnr-news@wiscnews.com, pdr-news@wiscnews.com, wde-news@wiscnews.com or to receive a fillable pdf form; deadline for changes is 4 p.m. Tuesday. No changes will be accepted via phone. All updates must be made through the fillable form.
ADVENT CHRISTIANNEW LIFE COMMUNITY ADVENT CHRISTIAN CHURCH1919 Elizabeth St., Baraboo. 608-356-3367, newlifebaraboo@gmail.com. Rev. Jesse Stevens, 608-356-3367, pastorjessestevens@gmail.com; Rev. Jed Crouse, 608-356-3367, jedcrouse@gmail.com. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. newlifebaraboo.com.
BAPTISTNEW TESTAMENT BAPTIST CHURCHN2232 Du Borg Road, Columbus. 920-623-3600, ntbc.columbus@gmail.com. Pastor Todd Werner; Pastor Chris Blevins. Worship services, 10:30 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Wednesday. ntbc-columbus.org.
NORTH SCOTT BAPTIST CHURCHW4697 Highway E, Pardeeville. 608-429-2794, northscottbaptist@yahoo.com. Pastor Matthew Brant, 608-429-2794. Worship services, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. northscottbaptist.com.
BIBLEGRACE BIBLE CHURCH2939 Highway CX, Portage. 608-742-5090, gracebibleportage@gmail.com. Pastor Jeremy Edmondson, Youth Pastor Zach Jantz. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. gbcportage.com.
CATHOLICST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH304 East St., Baraboo. 608-356-4773, info@stjosephbaraboo.com. Pastor Jay Poster, 608-356-4773, jayp@stjosephbaraboo.com. Worship services, 7:30, 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday; 5:15 p.m. Tuesday; 8:30 a.m. Wednesday; 5:15 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 a.m. Friday; 4 p.m. Saturday. baraboocatholic.org.
CHRISTIAN REFORMEDSECOND CHRISTIAN REFORMED CHURCH332 Tamarack St., Randolph. 920-326-3894, secondcrcrandolph@gmail.com. Pastor Keith Buist, 920-326-3894, secondcrcrandolph@gmail.com. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. secondcrcrandolph.org.
CHURCH OF GODWEST BARABOO CHURCH OF GOD150 Shaw St., West Baraboo. 608-356-6545. Rev. Derick Bacon. Worship services, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. jesusisthesubject.org.
CHURCH OF THE NAZARENEBARABOO FIRST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE1800 Crawford St., Baraboo. 608-359-3774, baraboonaz@gmail.com. Pastor Ryan Barker, 503-214-0298, pastorryanbarker@gmail.com. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. Communion, fourth Sunday of month. baraboonaz.org.
EPISCOPALHOLY CROSS322 Unity Drive, Wisconsin Dells. 608-254-8623, info@holycrosswisdells.com. Rev. Michael McElwee, 608-254-8623, info@holycrosswisdells.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion schedule, every Sunday. holycrosswisdells.com.
EVANGELICALGRACEWAY CHURCH65 13th St., Prairie du Sac. 608-643-6064, office@gracewaysaukprairie.org. Pastor Bryan Brotherton, 608-643-6064, office@gracewaysaukprairie.org; Assoc. Pastor Rod Spillane, 608-643-6064, office@gracewaysaukprairie.org. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. gracewaysaukprairie.org.
EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN
CHURCH IN AMERICABETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH620 Broadway, Wisconsin Dells. 608-254-4501. Pastor Craig Wolfgram, revcw2009@yahoo.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, weekly. dellsbethanychurch.org.
BETHLEHEMW8267 Highway 33 East, Portage. 608-742-8502, bethluch15@gmail.com. Pastor Jaime Benson, 608-742-8502, pastor.jaime.benson@gmail.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Communion, at every service. bethlehemlcportage.org.
ST. PAUL’S LUTHERAN CHURCH727 Eighth St., Baraboo. 608-356-3230, stpauls@stpaulslutheranchurch.us. Rev. Karen Hofstad, 608-356-3230 or 608-434-3397, pastor@stpaulslutheranchurch.us. Worship services and communion schedule can be found online. stpaulsbaraboo.org.
INDEPENDENTFAITH BIBLE CHURCHN4777 Elm St., Rio. 920-992-3274, mgormican@yahoo.com. Senior Pastor Michael Gormican, 608-678-0522, mgormican@yahoo.com; Youth Pastor Ramsey Bobzin, 920-992-3274, generalfbcrio.org. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. fbcrio.org.
LUTHERANTRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH728 Church St., Wisconsin Dells. 608-253-3241, office@trinitydells.org. Rev. Matthew Gehrke, 608-253-3241, matthew.gehrke@cuw.edu. Worship services, 9:45 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Wednesday. Communion, first and third Sunday. trinitydells.org.
LUTHERAN-WISCONSIN
SYNODST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH624 East St., Baraboo . 608-355-3870, churchoffice@stjohnsbaraboo.org. Rev. Tim Kuske, 608-963-1118, tkuske@stjohnsbaraboo.org. Worship services, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first and third Thursday and Sunday. http://stjohnsbaraboo.org.
LUTHERAN CHURCH
MISSOURI SYNODST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN MINISTRIES850 Armstrong St., Portage. 608-742-9000, churchoffice@stjohnsportage.com. Rev. Greg Hovland, 608-742-9000, churchoffice@stjohnsportage.com. Worship services, 5:30 p.m. Saturday; 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, every service. stjohnsportage.com.
ST. LUKE LUTHERAN CHURCH377 Roger St., Lyndon Station. 608-666-4091, stlukelyndon@hotmail.com. Pastor Alan Boeck, 608-697-7011, alanboeck@gmail.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, every Sunday.
NON-DENOMINATIONALEAST FRIESLAND NEW COVENANT CHURCHN8879 E. Friesland Road, Randolph. info@eastfriesland.org. Pastor Stephen Robbins, 262-995-3699. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. eastfriesland.org.
NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN CHURCH763 Highway K, Wisconsin Dells. 608-393-8260, marci23marci@gmail.com. Rev. Marci Nichols, 608-393-8260, marci23marci@gmail.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. facebook.com/New-Hope-Christian-Church-Wisconsin-Dells-WI-316771138519363.
NON-DENOMINATIONAL
EVANGELICAL
NEW LIFE FELLOWSHIP
457 Second St., Randolph. 608-695-5767, info@nlfellowship.org. Sr. Pastor Elliott Pollasch, 920-210-1891, epollasch@gmail.com; Asst. Pastor Christopher Pollasch, 608-695-5767, cpollasch@gmail.com. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, last Sunday of month. nlfellowship.org.
ORTHODOX PRESBYTERIANFIVE SOLAS CHURCH850 Clark St., Reedsburg. 608-524-5856, pastor@fivesolas.church. Rev. Christian McShaffrey, 608-524-5856, pastor@fivesolas.church. Worship services, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, every week. fivesolas.church.
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCHFIRST PRESBYTERIAN416 Ash St., Baraboo. 608-356-5945, office@presbybaraboo.com. Rev. Lisa Newberry, 608-356-5945, office@prebybaraboo.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. presbybaraboo.com and youtube.com/channel/UCmHd56YNHEf_FfvrCCIbhqQ.
PORTAGE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH120 W. Pleasant St., Portage. 608-742-6006, office@portagepresbyterian.com. Pastor David Hankins, 608-742-6006, pastordave@portagepresbyterian.com. Worship services, 10:05 a.m. in Sanctuary; on Facebook, or on radio in parking lot. Communion, first Sunday of month. Communion, first Sunday of month. portagepresbyterian.com.
UNITED PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH730 Cedar St., Wisconsin Dells. 608-253-3481, unitedpresby@yahoo.com. Rev. Steven Keller. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. preschurch.org.
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH IN
AMERICAGRACE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCHN7631 Highway 22, Pardeeville. 608 429-9086, office@gracepresinfo.com. Pastor Chuck Walton, 608-429-9086, pastorchuck@gracepresinfo.com. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. gracepresinfo.com.
REFORMEDFIRST REFORMED CHURCH406 South High St., Randolph. 920-326-3707, 1strandolphpastor@gmail.com. Rev. Luke Baehr, 920-326-3707, 1strandolphpastor@gmail.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion schedule, first Sunday of February, June, August, October, December and Maundy Thursday.
SOUTHERN BAPTIST
ROCK OF HOPE CHURCH714 Oak St., Wisconsin Dells. 608-844-3177, Pastor Aaron Ramquist, mailto:aaron@dells.church” Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday.
UNITED CHURCH OF CHRISTFIRST CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST131 Sixth Ave., Baraboo. 608-356-4300, Rev. Douglas Fauth, 608-356-4300, Worship services, 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month.
TRINITY UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST503 W. Prospect Ave., Portage. Pastor Kay Hallanger. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month.
UNITED METHODISTDAVIS CORNERS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH606 Highway I, Wisconsin Dells. 608-253-6511, info@wisconsindellsumc.org. Pastor Lee Bushweiler, 608-253-6511, mailto:pastor@wisconsindellsumc.org” pastor@wisconsindellsumc.org. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. http://wisconsindellsumc.org”
DELLS-DELTON UNITED METHODISTCHURCH320 Unity Drive, Wisconsin Dells. 608-253-6511,info@wisconsindellsumc.org, Pastor Lee Bushweiler, 608-253-6511, pastor@wisconsindellsumc.org. Worship services, 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month.
EMANUEL CHURCH UNITED METHODIST101 14th St., Baraboo. 608-356-8246, office@emanuelumc.com. Pastor Blake Overlien, 608-356-8246, pastor@emanuelumc.com. Worship services, 8 a.m. traditional; 10:30 a.m. contemporary Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. emanuelumc.com.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST615 Broadway, Baraboo. 608-356-3991, fumc@barabooumc.org. Pastor Hyo-Won Park, 608-356-3991, fumc@barabooumc.org. In-person and virtual online, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. barabooumc.org.
PORTAGE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH1804 New Pinery Road, Portage. 608-742-2107, office.portageumc@gmail.com. Rev. KwangYu Lee, 608-742-2107, pastor.portageumc@gmail.com. Worship service, 8 and 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, First Sunday of month drive-thru.
WISCONSIN EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN SYNODCROSS OF CHRIST EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH585 E. Slifer St., Portage. 608-742-5609, crossofchristportage@hotmail.com. Pastor Scott Schultz, 608-617-8409, scottmschultz@hotmail.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Monday. Communion, first, third and fifth Sunday and following Monday of the month. portagelutheranchurch.org.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH415 Washington St., Prairie du Sac. 608-643-4050, info@stjamespds.org. Pastor Bradley Pearson, 608-643-4050, info@stjamespds.org. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday; 6:30 p.m. Monday. Communion, second and fourth Sunday. stjamespds.org.
ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH299 W. Broadway, Rock Springs. 608-524-5289, sjrsoffice@stjohnrockspr.org. Rev. David Karow, 608-524-5289, pastordjk@stjohnrockspr.org. Worship services, 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first and third Sunday. stjohnrockspr.org.
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH & SCHOOL505 E. LaFollette St., Pardeeville. 608-429-3636, office@stjohnspardeeville.org. Pastor James Plocher, 608-448-3127, pastor@stjohnspardeeville.org. Worship services, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first and third Sunday of the month. stjohnspardeeville.org.
ST. PAUL’S LUTHERAN CHURCH106 S. Maple St., North Freedom. 608-522-4493, stpaulsnf@hotmail.com. Pastor Andrew Meyer, 608-387-2639, meyerad@charter.net. Worship services, 7:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday and on Facebook. Communion, first and third Sunday of the month.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH812 Western Ave., Columbus. 920-623-5180, office@zioncrusaders.com. Pastor Timothy Schwartz, 509-480-2967, tschwartz24@gmail.com; Pastor Ben Zuberbier, 920-517-7940, pastorbenzuberbier@gmail.com. Worship services, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, on four Sunday months, the first and fourth Sunday; on five Sunday months, the first, third and fifth Sunday. zioncolumbus.org.