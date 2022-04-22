Church Services 4/22/22

To add new churches or change information, email bnr-news@wiscnews.com, pdr-news@wiscnews.com, wde-news@wiscnews.com or to receive a fillable pdf form; deadline for changes is 4 p.m. Tuesday. No changes will be accepted via phone. All updates must be made through the fillable form.
ADVENT CHRISTIAN
NEW LIFE COMMUNITY ADVENT CHRISTIAN CHURCH
1919 Elizabeth St., Baraboo. 608-356-3367, newlifebaraboo@gmail.com. Rev. Jesse Stevens, 608-356-3367, pastorjessestevens@gmail.com; Rev. Jed Crouse, 608-356-3367, jedcrouse@gmail.com. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. newlifebaraboo.com.
BAPTIST
NEW TESTAMENT BAPTIST CHURCH
N2232 Du Borg Road, Columbus. 920-623-3600, ntbc.columbus@gmail.com. Pastor Todd Werner; Pastor Chris Blevins. Worship services, 10:30 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Wednesday. ntbc-columbus.org.
NORTH SCOTT BAPTIST CHURCH
W4697 Highway E, Pardeeville. 608-429-2794, northscottbaptist@yahoo.com. Pastor Matthew Brant, 608-429-2794. Worship services, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. northscottbaptist.com.
BIBLE
CORNERSTONE BIBLE CHURCH
1420 E. Wisconsin St., Portage. 608-742-6232, kyle@ephesians289.com. Senior Pastor Kyle Ruggles. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. ephesians289.com.
GRACE BIBLE CHURCH
2939 Highway CX, Portage. 608-742-5090, gracebibleportage@gmail.com. Pastor Jeremy Edmondson, Youth Pastor Zach Jantz. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. gbcportage.com.
CATHOLIC
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH
304 East St., Baraboo. 608-356-4773, info@stjosephbaraboo.com. Pastor Jay Poster, 608-356-4773, jayp@stjosephbaraboo.com. Worship services, 7:30, 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday; 5:15 p.m. Tuesday; 8:30 a.m. Wednesday; 5:15 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 a.m. Friday; 4 p.m. Saturday. baraboocatholic.org.
CHRISTIAN REFORMED
SECOND CHRISTIAN REFORMED CHURCH
332 Tamarack St., Randolph. 920-326-3894, secondcrcrandolph@gmail.com. Pastor Keith Buist, 920-326-3894, secondcrcrandolph@gmail.com. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. secondcrcrandolph.org.
CHURCH OF GOD
WEST BARABOO CHURCH OF GOD
150 Shaw St., West Baraboo. 608-356-6545. Rev. Derick Bacon. Worship services, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. jesusisthesubject.org.
CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
BARABOO FIRST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
1800 Crawford St., Baraboo. 608-359-3774, baraboonaz@gmail.com. Pastor Ryan Barker, 503-214-0298, pastorryanbarker@gmail.com. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. Communion, fourth Sunday of month. baraboonaz.org.
EPISCOPAL
HOLY CROSS
322 Unity Drive, Wisconsin Dells. 608-254-8623, info@holycrosswisdells.com. Rev. Michael McElwee, 608-254-8623, info@holycrosswisdells.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion schedule, every Sunday. holycrosswisdells.com.
EVANGELICAL
GRACEWAY CHURCH
65 13th St., Prairie du Sac. 608-643-6064, office@gracewaysaukprairie.org. Pastor Bryan Brotherton, 608-643-6064, office@gracewaysaukprairie.org; Assoc. Pastor Rod Spillane, 608-643-6064, office@gracewaysaukprairie.org. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. gracewaysaukprairie.org.
EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH IN AMERICA
BETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH
620 Broadway, Wisconsin Dells. 608-254-4501. Pastor Craig Wolfgram, revcw2009@yahoo.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, weekly. dellsbethanychurch.org.
BETHLEHEM LUTHERAN CHURCH
W8267 Highway 33 East, Portage. 608-742-8502, bethluch15@gmail.com. Pastor Jaime Benson, 608-742-8502, pastor.jaime.benson@gmail.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Communion, at every service. bethlehemlcportage.org.
ST. PAUL’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
727 Eighth St., Baraboo. 608-356-3230, stpauls@stpaulslutheranchurch.us. Rev. Karen Hofstad, 608-356-3230 or 608-434-3397, pastor@stpaulslutheranchurch.us. Worship services and communion schedule can be found online. stpaulsbaraboo.org.
INDEPENDENT
FAITH BIBLE CHURCH
N4777 Elm St., Rio. 920-992-3274, mgormican@yahoo.com. Senior Pastor Michael Gormican, 608-678-0522, mgormican@yahoo.com; Youth Pastor Ramsey Bobzin, 920-992-3274, generalfbcrio.org. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. fbcrio.org.
LUTHERAN
TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH
728 Church St., Wisconsin Dells. 608-253-3241, office@trinitydells.org. Rev. Matthew Gehrke, 608-253-3241, matthew.gehrke@cuw.edu. Worship services, 9:45 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Wednesday. Communion, first and third Sunday. trinitydells.org.
LUTHERAN CHURCH MISSOURI SYNOD
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN MINISTRIES
850 Armstrong St., Portage. 608-742-9000, churchoffice@stjohnsportage.com. Rev. Greg Hovland, 608-742-9000, churchoffice@stjohnsportage.com. Worship services, 5:30 p.m. Saturday; 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, every service. stjohnsportage.com.
ST. LUKE LUTHERAN CHURCH
377 Roger St., Lyndon Station. 608-666-4091, stlukelyndon@hotmail.com. Pastor Alan Boeck, 608-697-7011, alanboeck@gmail.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, every Sunday.
NON-DENOMINATIONAL
EAST FRIESLAND NEW COVENANT CHURCH
N8879 E. Friesland Road, Randolph. info@eastfriesland.org. Pastor Stephen Robbins, 262-995-3699. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. eastfriesland.org.
NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN CHURCH
763 Highway K, Wisconsin Dells. 608-393-8260, marci23marci@gmail.com. Rev. Marci Nichols, 608-393-8260, marci23marci@gmail.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. facebook.com/New-Hope-Christian-Church-Wisconsin-Dells-WI-316771138519363.
TORN
102 W. Franklin St., Portage. 608-573-9063, pastorschu3377@gmail.com. Pastor Fred Schumacher, 608-573-9063, pastorschu3377@gmail.com. Worship services, 5 p.m. Saturday. Communion, fourth Saturday of month. torn4him.org.
NON-DENOMINATIONAL EVANGELICAL
NEW LIFE FELLOWSHIP
457 Second St., Randolph. 608-695-5767, info@nlfellowship.org. Sr. Pastor Elliott Pollasch, 920-210-1891, epollasch@gmail.com; Asst. Pastor Christopher Pollasch, 608-695-5767, cpollasch@gmail.com. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, last Sunday of month. nlfellowship.org.
ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN
ST. JOHN THE WONDERWORKER ORTHODOX CHURCH
211 W. Pleasant St., Portage. 678-227-3242, st.john.the.wonderworker.portage@gmail.com. Father Christopher Tyler Whatley, 678-227-3242, frchristophertyler@gmail.com. Worship service, 9 a.m. Sunday, 9:30 a.m. Divine Liturgy. Communion, every Sunday. https://orthodoxportage.org.
ORTHODOX PRESBYTERIAN
FIVE SOLAS CHURCH
850 Clark St., Reedsburg. 608-524-5856, pastor@fivesolas.church. Rev. Christian McShaffrey, 608-524-5856, pastor@fivesolas.church. Worship services, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, every week. fivesolas.church.
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN
416 Ash St., Baraboo. 608-356-5945, office@presbybaraboo.com. Rev. Lisa Newberry, 608-356-5945, office@prebybaraboo.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. presbybaraboo.com and youtube.com/channel/UCmHd56YNHEf_FfvrCCIbhqQ.
PORTAGE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
120 W. Pleasant St., Portage. 608-742-6006, office@portagepresbyterian.com. Pastor David Hankins, 608-742-6006, pastordave@portagepresbyterian.com. Worship services, 10:05 a.m. in Sanctuary; on Facebook, or on radio in parking lot. Communion, first Sunday of month. Communion, first Sunday of month. portagepresbyterian.com.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH—PARDEEVILLE
105 S. Main St., Pardeeville. 608-429-2646, pardeevillepresbyterianchurch@gmail.com. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. fpcpardeeville.org.
UNITED PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
730 Cedar St., Wisconsin Dells. 608-253-3481, unitedpresby@yahoo.com. Rev. Steven Keller. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. preschurch.org.
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH IN AMERICA
GRACE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
N7631 Highway 22, Pardeeville. 608 429-9086, office@gracepresinfo.com. Pastor Chuck Walton, 608-429-9086, pastorchuck@gracepresinfo.com. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. gracepresinfo.com.
REFORMED
FIRST REFORMED CHURCH
406 South High St., Randolph. 920-326-3707, 1strandolphpastor@gmail.com. Rev. Luke Baehr, 920-326-3707, 1strandolphpastor@gmail.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion schedule, first Sunday of February, June, August, October, December and Maundy Thursday. randolphfirstreformed.com.
SOUTHERN BAPTIST
ROCK OF HOPE CHURCH
714 Oak St., Wisconsin Dells. 608-844-3177, hope@dells.church. Pastor Aaron Ramquist, aaron@dells.church. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. dells.church.
UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
131 Sixth Ave., Baraboo. 608-356-4300, fstuccbboo@dwave.net. Rev. Douglas Fauth, 608-356-4300, fstuccbboo@dwave.net. Worship services, 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. uccbboo.org.
TRINITY UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
503 W. Prospect Ave., Portage. Pastor Kay Hallanger. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month.
UNITED METHODIST
DAVIS CORNERS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
606 Highway I, Wisconsin Dells. 608-253-6511, info@wisconsindellsumc.org. Pastor Lee Bushweiler, 608-253-6511, pastor@wisconsindellsumc.org. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. wisconsindellsumc.org.
DELLS-DELTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
320 Unity Drive, Wisconsin Dells. 608-253-6511, info@wisconsindellsumc.org. Pastor Lee Bushweiler, 608-253-6511, pastor@wisconsindellsumc.org. Worship services, 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. wisconsindellsumc.org.
EMANUEL CHURCH UNITED METHODIST
101 14th St., Baraboo. 608-356-8246, office@emanuelumc.com. Pastor Blake Overlien, 608-356-8246, pastor@emanuelumc.com. Worship services, 8 a.m. traditional; 10:30 a.m. contemporary Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. emanuelumc.com.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
615 Broadway, Baraboo. 608-356-3991, fumc@barabooumc.org. Pastor Hyo-Won Park, 608-356-3991, fumc@barabooumc.org. In-person and virtual online, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. barabooumc.org.
PORTAGE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
1804 New Pinery Road, Portage. 608-742-2107, office.portageumc@gmail.com. Rev. KwangYu Lee, 608-742-2107, pastor.portageumc@gmail.com. Worship service, 8 and 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, First Sunday of month drive-thru. portageumc.com.
WISCONSIN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN SYNOD
CROSS OF CHRIST EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH
585 E. Slifer St., Portage. 608-742-5609, crossofchristportage@hotmail.com. Pastor Scott Schultz, 608-617-8409, scottmschultz@hotmail.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Monday. Communion, first, third and fifth Sunday and following Monday of the month. portagelutheranchurch.org.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH
415 Washington St., Prairie du Sac. 608-643-4050, info@stjamespds.org. Pastor Bradley Pearson, 608-643-4050, info@stjamespds.org. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday; 6:30 p.m. Monday. Communion, second and fourth Sunday. stjamespds.org.
ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH
299 W. Broadway, Rock Springs. 608-524-5289, sjrsoffice@stjohnrockspr.org. Rev. David Karow, 608-524-5289, pastordjk@stjohnrockspr.org. Worship services, 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first and third Sunday. stjohnrockspr.org.
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
624 East St., Baraboo . 608-355-3870, churchoffice@stjohnsbaraboo.org. Rev. Tim Kuske, 608-963-1118, tkuske@stjohnsbaraboo.org; Pastor Jordan Ertl, 608-355-3870, jertl@stjohnsbaraboo.org. Worship services, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. Sunday; Lenten services are 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays until April 6, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday beginning April 14; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Good Friday, April 15; and 6:30 a.m. sunrise and 9 a.m. Easter Sunday. Communion, first and third Thursday and Sunday. http://stjohnsbaraboo.org.
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH & SCHOOL
505 E. LaFollette St., Pardeeville. 608-429-3636, office@stjohnspardeeville.org. Pastor James Plocher, 608-448-3127, pastor@stjohnspardeeville.org. Worship services, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first and third Sunday of the month. stjohnspardeeville.org.
ST. PAUL’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
106 S. Maple St., North Freedom. 608-522-4493, stpaulsnf@hotmail.com. Pastor Andrew Meyer, 608-387-2639, meyerad@charter.net. Worship services, 7:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday and on Facebook; Lent services, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 2-April 6; 6:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 14; 6:30 p.m. Good Friday, April 15; 6:30 and 10 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 17. Communion, first and third Sunday of the month.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
812 Western Ave., Columbus. 920-623-5180, office@zioncrusaders.com. Pastor Timothy Schwartz, 509-480-2967, tschwartz24@gmail.com; Pastor Ben Zuberbier, 920-517-7940, pastorbenzuberbier@gmail.com. Worship services, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, on four Sunday months, the first and fourth Sunday; on five Sunday months, the first, third and fifth Sunday. zioncolumbus.org.