Church Services 4/22/22

To add new churches or change information, email dc-news@wiscnews.com to receive a fillable pdf form; deadline for changes is 4 p.m. Tuesday. No changes will be accepted via phone. All updates must be made through the fillable form.
ASSEMBLY OF GOD
PRAISE CHURCH
119 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam. 920-885-7485, praisechurchbd@gmail.com. Pastor Randal Carey, 920-382-8681, praisechurchbd@gmail.com. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. Communion, last Sunday of month. agbeaverdam.wordpress.com.
BAPTIST
HARMONY BAPTIST CHURCH
N8954 Highway W, Beaver Dam, 920-318-0832, harmonybaptist.beaverdam@gmail.com. Pastor Peter Ostrander, 920-318-0832, harmonybaptist.beaverdam@gmail.com. Worship services, 10:45 a.m. Communion, first Sunday of month. harmonybaptistwi.org.
People are also reading…
NEW TESTAMENT BAPTIST CHURCH
N2232 Du Borg Road, Columbus. 920-623-3600, ntbc.columbus@gmail.com. Pastor Todd Werner; Pastor Chris Blevins. Worship services, 10:30 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Wednesday. ntbc-columbus.org.
CATHOLIC
ANNUNCIATION PARISH
305 W. Green St., Fox Lake. 920-928-3513, annunciationparish305@gmail.com. Rev. John Radetski, 920-960-8029, frjjar77@gmail.com. Worship services, 8 a.m. Wednesday; 8 a.m. Friday; 6 p.m. Saturday; 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, every mass. visitannunciationparish.org.
HOLY FAMILY CHURCH
304 Prairie St., Reeseville. 920-927-3102, cmcaine@triparishwi.com. Father Will Arnold, 920-927-3102. Worship services, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m. Sunday. triparishwi.com.
SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH
950 Washington St., Horicon. 920-485-0694, office@sheart.org. Rev. Justin Lopina, 920-485-0694, lopinaj@archmil.org. Worship services, 5 p.m. Saturday; 9:30 a.m. Sunday. sheart.org.
ST. COLUMBKILLE CHURCH
W10802 Highway TT, Elba. 920-927-3102, cmcaine@triparishwi.com. Father Will Arnold, 920-927-3102. Worship services, 7 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m. Saturday. triparishwi.com.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CHURCH
714 Church St., Clyman. 920-927-3102, cmcaine@triparishwi.com. Father Will Arnold, 920-927-3102. Worship services, 9 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. Sunday. triparishwi.com.
ST. KATHARINE DREXEL PARISH
511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam. 920-887-2082, skdbulletin@stkatharinedrexelbd.org. Father Will Arnold, 920-887-2082, arnoldw@stkds.com. Worship services, 4:30 p.m. Saturday; 8, 10 a.m. and noon bilingual Sunday. stkatharinedrexelbd.org.
CHRISTIAN REFORMED
SECOND CHRISTIAN REFORMED CHURCH
332 Tamarack St., Randolph. 920-326-3894, secondcrcrandolph@gmail.com. Pastor Keith Buist, 920-326-3894, secondcrcrandolph@gmail.com. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. secondcrcrandolph.org.
FAITH COMMUNITY CHURCH
401 Stone St., Beaver Dam. 920-887-8577, faithcommunitychurch.us @gmail.com. Pastor Jason Ruis, 320-980-6253, jasonruis@gmail.com. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. faithchurchbd.com.
EPISCOPAL
ST. MARK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
700 E. Mill St., Beaver Dam. 920-885-3536, office@stmark-beaverdam.org. Father Mike Tess, 608-354-2866, rector@stmark-beaverdam.org. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday, masks required. Communion, weekly. stmark-beaverdam.org.
EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH
EDGEWOOD COMMUNITY CHURCH
201 Edgewood Drive, Waupun. 920-324-5007, jhoman@edgewoodcommunity.org. Pastor Roger Knowlton, 920-324-5007. Worship services, 5:30 p.m. Saturday; 8:45 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first weekend of month. edgewoodcommunity.org.
EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH IN AMERICA
FIRST EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH
311 W. Mackie St., Beaver Dam.920-885-4497, churchoffice@firstluthbd.org. Pastor Jim Wendt, 920-885-4497 ext. 2, pastor@firstluthbd.org. Worship services, online 6 p.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m. Sunday Traditional, 10 a.m. Sunday Contemporary. Communion, drive-thru from 9-9:45 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. firstluthbd.org.
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
1209 Circle Drive West, Beaver Dam. 920-885-3396, info@stjohnsbd.org. Rev. Bryan Lagerstam, 920-885-3396, pastor@stjohnsbd.org. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. stjohnsbd.org.
ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH
16 S. Walnut St., Mayville. 920-387-5710, stpaulmayville@gmail.com. Interim Pastor Ken Schaub. Worship services, 5 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first and third full weekend of month. stpaulmayville.org.
LUTHERAN CHURCH –MISSOURI SYNOD
PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH
400 Hillcrest Drive, Beaver Dam. 920-887-1272, peacelutheran@bdpeacelutheran.org. Jesse Gullion, 920-887-1272, rev.j.gullion@gmail.com. Worship services, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of month. Communion, every regular service except special services during Advent and Lent. beaverdampeace.360unite.com.
ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH
N7074 Highway V, Horicon. 920-485-6687, ststeph@ststephen-lcms.org. Rev. Daniel Seehafer, 920-485-6687 Ext. 306; Rev. Jonathan Szczesny, 920-485-6687 Ext. 307. Worship services, 9:15 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first and third Sunday of month. ststephen-lcms.org.
ST. STEPHEN LUTHERAN CHURCH
505 N. Palmatory St., Horicon. 920-485-6687, ststeph@ststephen-lcms.org. Rev. Daniel Seehafer, 920-485-6687 Ext. 306; Rev. Jonathan D. Szczesny, 920-485-6687 Ext. 307. Worship services, 5:30 p.m. Saturday; 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday; 1 p.m. first Sunday of month. Communion, first and third Saturday of month; 8 a.m., first and third Sunday; 10:30 a.m. second and fourth Sunday. ststephen-lcms.org.
NON-DENOMINATIONAL
BEAVER DAM CHURCH OF CHRIST
920 S University Ave., Beaver Dam. 605-295-0513, ednill1981@gmail.com. Worship services, 6 p.m. Sunday. beaverdamcoc.weebly.com.
CROSSWALK COMMUNITY CHURCH
W9654 Beaverland Parkway, Beaver Dam. 920-763-2110, crosswalkcc@yahoo.com. Pastor Randy Schaub, 608-220-2896, crosswalkcc@yahoo.com. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. crosswalkcc.met.
EAST FRIESLAND NEW COVENANT CHURCH
N8879 E. Friesland Road, Randolph. info@eastfriesland.org. Pastor Stephen Robbins, 262-995-3699. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. eastfriesland.org.
NON-DENOMINATIONAL EVANGELICAL
NEW LIFE FELLOWSHIP
457 Second St., Randolph. 414-708-0594, info@nlfellowship.org. Sr. Pastor Mike Mattek, 414-708-0594, pastormike@nlfellowship.org. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, last Sunday of month. nlfellowship.org.
PRESBYTERIAN USA
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
147 N. Spring St., Columbus. 920-623-3350, firstpreschurchcolumbus@gmail.com. Worship service, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month.
GRACE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
215 Gould St., Beaver Dam. 920-885-3198, secretary@bdgracechurch.org. Pastor Chris Davis, 920-885-3198 ext. 224. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, in-person on Facebook Live or YouTube. Communion, first Sunday of month. bdgracechurch.org.
PROTESTANT
GRACE HILL FELLOWSHIP
820 N. Main St., Juneau. 920-261-9728, worship@gracehillfellowship. Pastor Fred Smith, 920-261-9728, worship@gracehillfellowship. Worship services, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of the month. gracehillfellwoship.com.
REFORMED
FIRST REFORMED CHURCH
406 South High St., Randolph. 920-326-3707, 1strandolphpastor@gmail.com. Rev. Luke Baehr, 920-326-3707, 1strandolphpastor@gmail.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion schedule, first Sunday of February, June, August, October, December and Maundy Thursday. randolphfirstreformed.com.
UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
COLUMBUS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
222 S. Dickason Blvd., Columbus. 920-623-3625, office@columbusumc.org. Pastor Liz Alexander, 920-623-3625, pastor@columbusumc.org. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. https://columbusumc.org.
EMMANUEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
222 S. Cedar St., Horicon. Shared Covenant Ministries of the United Methodist Churches of Horicon, Juneau, and Lowell. 920-296-8436, scmofwi@gmail.com. Rev. Renae Dymond, 920-296-8436. Worship services, 8:30 a.m. Sunday; 6:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday service; 8:30 a.m. Easter Sunday servie. Communion, first Sunday of month. scmofwi.org.
JUNEAU UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
127 E. Oak Grove St., Juneau. Shared Covenant Ministries of the United Methodist Churches of Horicon, Juneau, and Lowell. 920-296-8436, scmofwi@gmail.com. Rev. Renae Dymond, 920-296-8436. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday; 1 p.m. Good Friday service; 9:30 a.m. Easter Sunday service. Communion, first Sunday of month. scmofwi.org.
LOWELL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
225 Cross St., Lowell. Shared Covenant Ministries of the United Methodist Churches of Horicon, Juneau, and Lowell. 920-296-8436, scmofwi@gmail.com. Rev. Renae Dymond, 920-296-8436. Worship services, 10:45 a.m. Sunday; 10:45 a.m. Easter Sunday service. Communion, first Sunday of month. scmofwi.org.
TRINITY CHURCH-UNITED METHODIST
308 Oneida St., Beaver Dam. 920-887-7211, office@trinityumbd.org. Rev. Eric Taylor, 920-887-7211 ext. 1005, pastor@trinityumbd.org. Worship services, 8 and 9:30 a.m. Sunday, in-person; 9:30 a.m. livestream online and on Facebook. Communion, first Sunday of month. trinityumbd.org.
WISCONSIN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN SYNOD
BETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH & SCHOOL
269 N. Lake St., Hustisford. 920-349-3244, office@bethanyhustisford.com. Pastor Jonathan Loescher, 920-349-3244, pastor@bethanyhustisford.com. Worship services, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Wednesday. Communion, second and fourth Sunday and the Wednesday prior. bethanyhustisford.com.
FRIEDENS EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH
335 Jones Drive, Randolph. 920 326-5134. Pastor Anthony Straseske, 920 326-5134. Worship services, 7 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first and third Sunday of month. friedenslutheranchurch.com.
ST. JOHN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH
400 S. Main St., Juneau. 920-386-3313, church@stjohnsjuneau.org. Pastor Paul Schupmann, 920-386-3313, pschupmann@stjohnsjunuea.org; Pastor David Brandt, 920-386-3313, dbrandt@stjohnsjuneau.org. Worship services, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday; Communion, second, fourth and fifth Sunday. stjohnsdodgecounty.com.
ST. JOHN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH
716 Clinton St., Horicon. 920-386-3313, church@stjohnsjuneau.org. Pastor Paul Schupmann, 920-386-3313, pschupmann@stjohnsjunuea.org; Pastor David Brandt, 920-386-3313, dbrandt@stjohnsjuneau.org. Worship services, 5 p.m. Saturday; Communion, second, fourth and fifth weekends. stjohnsdodgecounty.com.
ST. JOHN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH
105 Juneau Road, Lowell. 920-386-3313, church@stjohnsjuneau.org. Pastor Paul Schupmann, 920-386-3313, pschupmann@stjohnsjunuea.org; Pastor David Brandt, 920-386-3313, dbrandt@stjohnsjuneau.org. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, second, fourth and fifth Sunday. stjohnsdodgecounty.com.
ST. JOHN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH
110 Edgelawn Drive, Fox Lake. 920-928-3296, info@stjohnsfoxlake.org. Pastor David Nottling, 920-928-3250, revdnottling@gmail.com. Worship services, 8 and 10 a.m., Sunday; 7 p.m. Wednesday, limit of 60 people, register online. Communion, every service, register online. stjohnsfoxlake.org.
ST. MATTHEW’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
306 Herman St., Iron Ridge. 920-625-6600, office@stmatthewironridge.com. Pastor Larry Mose, 920-625-6600, pastormose@stmatthewironridge.com. Worship services, 7 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first and third Sunday. stmatthewironridge.com.
ST. STEPHEN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN SYNOD
300 West St., Beaver Dam. 920-885-3309, office@saintstephen.org. Pastor Seth Dorn, 920-631-7028, pastordorn@gmail.com; Pastor Philip Heyer, 920-887-1117, pastorheyer@saintstephen.org; Pastor Paul Stratman, 920-885-6960, pcstratman@gmail.com. Worship services, 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday; 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 1:30 p.m. Friday, during Lent. Communion, second, fourth and last Sunday of month. ssbdwels.com.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
812 Western Ave., Columbus. 920-623-5180, office@zioncrusaders.com. Pastor Timothy Schwartz, 509-480-2967, tschwartz24@gmail.com; Pastor Ben Zuberbier, 920-517-7940, pastorbenzuberbier@gmail.com. Worship services, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, on four Sunday months, the first and fourth Sunday; on five Sunday months, the first, third and fifth Sunday. zioncolumbus.org.
ALL CHURCH PAGE CHANGES MUST BE EMAILED TO: DC-News@madison.com.