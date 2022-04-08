Church Services 4/8/22

To add new churches or change information, email dc-news@wiscnews.com to receive a fillable pdf form; deadline for changes is 4 p.m. Tuesday. No changes will be accepted via phone. All updates must be made through the fillable form.

ASSEMBLY OF GOD

PRAISE CHURCH

119 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam. 920-885-7485, praisechurchbd@gmail.com. Pastor Randal Carey, 920-382-8681, praisechurchbd@gmail.com. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. Communion, last Sunday of month. agbeaverdam.wordpress.com.

BAPTIST

HARMONY BAPTIST CHURCH

N8954 Highway W, Beaver Dam, 920-318-0832, harmonybaptist.beaverdam@gmail.com. Pastor Peter Ostrander, 920-318-0832, harmonybaptist.beaverdam@gmail.com. Worship services, 10:45 a.m. Communion, first Sunday of month. harmonybaptistwi.org.

NEW TESTAMENT BAPTIST CHURCH

N2232 Du Borg Road, Columbus. 920-623-3600, ntbc.columbus@gmail.com. Pastor Todd Werner; Pastor Chris Blevins. Worship services, 10:30 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Wednesday. ntbc-columbus.org.

CATHOLIC

ANNUNCIATION PARISH

305 W. Green St., Fox Lake. 920-928-3513, annunciationparish305@gmail.com. Rev. John Radetski, 920-960-8029, frjjar77@gmail.com. Worship services, 8 a.m. Wednesday; 8 a.m. Friday; 6 p.m. Saturday; 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, every mass. visitannunciationparish.org.

HOLY FAMILY CHURCH

304 Prairie St., Reeseville. 920-927-3102, cmcaine@triparishwi.com. Father Will Arnold, 920-927-3102. Worship services, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m. Sunday. triparishwi.com.

SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH

950 Washington St., Horicon. 920-485-0694, office@sheart.org. Rev. Justin Lopina, 920-485-0694, lopinaj@archmil.org. Worship services, 5 p.m. Saturday; 9:30 a.m. Sunday. sheart.org.

ST. COLUMBKILLE CHURCH

W10802 Highway TT, Elba. 920-927-3102, cmcaine@triparishwi.com. Father Will Arnold, 920-927-3102. Worship services, 7 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m. Saturday. triparishwi.com.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CHURCH

714 Church St., Clyman. 920-927-3102, cmcaine@triparishwi.com. Father Will Arnold, 920-927-3102. Worship services, 9 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. Sunday. triparishwi.com.

ST. KATHARINE DREXEL PARISH

511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam. 920-887-2082, skdbulletin@stkatharinedrexelbd.org. Father Will Arnold, 920-887-2082, arnoldw@stkds.com. Worship services, 4:30 p.m. Saturday; 8, 10 a.m. and noon bilingual Sunday. stkatharinedrexelbd.org.

CHRISTIAN REFORMED

SECOND CHRISTIAN REFORMED CHURCH

332 Tamarack St., Randolph. 920-326-3894, secondcrcrandolph@gmail.com. Pastor Keith Buist, 920-326-3894, secondcrcrandolph@gmail.com. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. secondcrcrandolph.org.

FAITH COMMUNITY CHURCH

401 Stone St., Beaver Dam. 920-887-8577, faithcommunitychurch.us @gmail.com. Pastor Jason Ruis, 320-980-6253, jasonruis@gmail.com. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. faithchurchbd.com.

EPISCOPAL

ST. MARK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH

700 E. Mill St., Beaver Dam. 920-885-3536, office@stmark-beaverdam.org. Father Mike Tess, 608-354-2866, rector@stmark-beaverdam.org. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday, masks required. Communion, weekly. stmark-beaverdam.org.

EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH

EDGEWOOD COMMUNITY CHURCH

201 Edgewood Drive, Waupun. 920-324-5007, jhoman@edgewoodcommunity.org. Pastor Roger Knowlton, 920-324-5007. Worship services, 5:30 p.m. Saturday; 8:45 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first weekend of month. edgewoodcommunity.org.

EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN

CHURCH IN AMERICA

FIRST EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH

311 W. Mackie St., Beaver Dam.920-885-4497, churchoffice@firstluthbd.org. Pastor Jim Wendt, 920-885-4497 ext. 2, pastor@firstluthbd.org. Worship services, online 6 p.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m. Sunday Traditional, 10 a.m. Sunday Contemporary. Communion, drive-thru from 9-9:45 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. firstluthbd.org.

ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH

1209 Circle Drive West, Beaver Dam. 920-885-3396, info@stjohnsbd.org. Rev. Bryan Lagerstam, 920-885-3396, pastor@stjohnsbd.org. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. stjohnsbd.org.

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH

16 S. Walnut St., Mayville. 920-387-5710, stpaulmayville@gmail.com. Interim Pastor Ken Schaub. Worship services, 5 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first and third full weekend of month. stpaulmayville.org.

LUTHERAN CHURCH MISSOURI SYNOD

PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH

400 Hillcrest Drive, Beaver Dam. 920-887-1272, peacelutheran@bdpeacelutheran.org. Jesse Gullion, 920-887-1272, rev.j.gullion@gmail.com. Worship services, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of month. Communion, every regular service except special services during Advent and Lent. beaverdampeace.360unite.com.

ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH

N7074 Highway V, Horicon. 920-485-6687, ststeph@ststephen-lcms.org. Rev. Daniel Seehafer, 920-485-6687 Ext. 306; Rev. Jonathan Szczesny, 920-485-6687 Ext. 307. Worship services, 9:15 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first and third Sunday of month. ststephen-lcms.org.

ST. STEPHEN LUTHERAN CHURCH

505 N. Palmatory St., Horicon. 920-485-6687, ststeph@ststephen-lcms.org. Rev. Daniel Seehafer, 920-485-6687 Ext. 306; Rev. Jonathan D. Szczesny, 920-485-6687 Ext. 307. Worship services, 5:30 p.m. Saturday; 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday; 1 p.m. first Sunday of month. Communion, first and third Saturday of month; 8 a.m., first and third Sunday; 10:30 a.m. second and fourth Sunday. ststephen-lcms.org.

NON-DENOMINATIONAL

BEAVER DAM CHURCH OF CHRIST

920 S University Ave., Beaver Dam. 605-295-0513, ednill1981@gmail.com. Worship services, 6 p.m. Sunday. beaverdamcoc.weebly.com.

CROSSWALK COMMUNITY CHURCH

W9654 Beaverland Parkway, Beaver Dam. 920-763-2110, crosswalkcc@yahoo.com. Pastor Randy Schaub, 608-220-2896, crosswalkcc@yahoo.com. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. crosswalkcc.met.

EAST FRIESLAND NEW COVENANT CHURCH

N8879 E. Friesland Road, Randolph. info@eastfriesland.org. Pastor Stephen Robbins, 262-995-3699. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. eastfriesland.org.

NON-DENOMINATIONAL EVANGELICAL

NEW LIFE FELLOWSHIP

457 Second St., Randolph. 608-695-5767, info@nlfellowship.org. Sr. Pastor Elliott Pollasch, 920-210-1891, epollasch@gmail.com; Asst. Pastor Christopher Pollasch, 608-695-5767, cpollasch@gmail.com. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, last Sunday of month. nlfellowship.org.

PRESBYTERIAN USA

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

147 N. Spring St., Columbus. 920-623-3350, firstpreschurchcolumbus@gmail.com. Worship service, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month.

GRACE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

215 Gould St., Beaver Dam. 920-885-3198, secretary@bdgracechurch.org. Pastor Chris Davis, 920-885-3198 ext. 224. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, in-person on Facebook Live or YouTube. Communion, first Sunday of month. bdgracechurch.org.

REFORMED

FIRST REFORMED CHURCH

406 South High St., Randolph. 920-326-3707, 1strandolphpastor@gmail.com. Rev. Luke Baehr, 920-326-3707, 1strandolphpastor@gmail.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion schedule, first Sunday of February, June, August, October, December and Maundy Thursday. randolphfirstreformed.com.

UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

COLUMBUS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

222 S. Dickason Blvd., Columbus. 920-623-3625, office@columbusumc.org. Pastor Liz Alexander, 920-623-3625, pastor@columbusumc.org. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. https://columbusumc.org.

EMMANUEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

222 S. Cedar St., Horicon. Shared Covenant Ministries of the United Methodist Churches of Horicon, Juneau, and Lowell. 920-296-8436, scmofwi@gmail.com. Rev. Renae Dymond, 920-296-8436. Worship services, 8:30 a.m. Sunday; 6:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday service; 8:30 a.m. Easter Sunday servie. Communion, first Sunday of month. scmofwi.org.

JUNEAU UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

127 E. Oak Grove St., Juneau. Shared Covenant Ministries of the United Methodist Churches of Horicon, Juneau, and Lowell. 920-296-8436, scmofwi@gmail.com. Rev. Renae Dymond, 920-296-8436. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday; 1 p.m. Good Friday service; 9:30 a.m. Easter Sunday service. Communion, first Sunday of month. scmofwi.org.

LOWELL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

225 Cross St., Lowell. Shared Covenant Ministries of the United Methodist Churches of Horicon, Juneau, and Lowell. 920-296-8436, scmofwi@gmail.com. Rev. Renae Dymond, 920-296-8436. Worship services, 10:45 a.m. Sunday; 10:45 a.m. Easter Sunday service. Communion, first Sunday of month. scmofwi.org.

TRINITY CHURCH-UNITED METHODIST

308 Oneida St., Beaver Dam. 920-887-7211, office@trinityumbd.org. Rev. Eric Taylor, 920-887-7211 ext. 1005, pastor@trinityumbd.org. Worship services, 8 and 9:30 a.m. Sunday, in-person; 9:30 a.m. livestream online and on Facebook. Communion, first Sunday of month. trinityumbd.org.

WISCONSIN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN SYNOD

BETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH & SCHOOL

269 N. Lake St., Hustisford. 920-349-3244, office@bethanyhustisford.com. Pastor Jonathan Loescher, 920-349-3244, pastor@bethanyhustisford.com. Worship services, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Wednesday. Communion, second and fourth Sunday and the Wednesday prior. bethanyhustisford.com.

FRIEDENS EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH

335 Jones Drive, Randolph. 920 326-5134. Pastor Anthony Straseske, 920 326-5134. Worship services, 7 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first and third Sunday of month. friedenslutheranchurch.com.

ST. JOHN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH

400 S. Main St., Juneau. 920-386-3313, church@stjohnsjuneau.org. Pastor Paul Schupmann, 920-386-3313, pschupmann@stjohnsjunuea.org; Pastor David Brandt, 920-386-3313, dbrandt@stjohnsjuneau.org. Worship services, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday; Communion, second, fourth and fifth Sunday. stjohnsdodgecounty.com.

ST. JOHN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH

716 Clinton St., Horicon. 920-386-3313, church@stjohnsjuneau.org. Pastor Paul Schupmann, 920-386-3313, pschupmann@stjohnsjunuea.org; Pastor David Brandt, 920-386-3313, dbrandt@stjohnsjuneau.org. Worship services, 5 p.m. Saturday; Communion, second, fourth and fifth weekends. stjohnsdodgecounty.com.

ST. JOHN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH

105 Juneau Road, Lowell. 920-386-3313, church@stjohnsjuneau.org. Pastor Paul Schupmann, 920-386-3313, pschupmann@stjohnsjunuea.org; Pastor David Brandt, 920-386-3313, dbrandt@stjohnsjuneau.org. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, second, fourth and fifth Sunday. stjohnsdodgecounty.com.

ST. JOHN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH

110 Edgelawn Drive, Fox Lake. 920-928-3296, info@stjohnsfoxlake.org. Pastor David Nottling, 920-928-3250, revdnottling@gmail.com. Worship services, 8 and 10 a.m., Sunday; 7 p.m. Wednesday, limit of 60 people, register online. Communion, every service, register online. stjohnsfoxlake.org.

ST. MATTHEW’S LUTHERAN CHURCH

306 Herman St., Iron Ridge. 920-625-6600, office@stmatthewironridge.com. Pastor Larry Mose, 920-625-6600, pastormose@stmatthewironridge.com. Worship services, 7 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first and third Sunday. stmatthewironridge.com.

ST. STEPHEN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN SYNOD

300 West St., Beaver Dam. 920-885-3309, office@saintstephen.org. Pastor Seth Dorn, 920-631-7028, pastordorn@gmail.com; Pastor Philip Heyer, 920-887-1117, pastorheyer@saintstephen.org; Pastor Paul Stratman, 920-885-6960, pcstratman@gmail.com. Worship services, 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday; 1:30 p.m. Friday; 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday during Lent. Communion, second, fourth and last Sunday of month. ssbdwels.com.

ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH

812 Western Ave., Columbus. 920-623-5180, office@zioncrusaders.com. Pastor Timothy Schwartz, 509-480-2967, tschwartz24@gmail.com; Pastor Ben Zuberbier, 920-517-7940, pastorbenzuberbier@gmail.com. Worship services, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, on four Sunday months, the first and fourth Sunday; on five Sunday months, the first, third and fifth Sunday. zioncolumbus.org.

