Church Services 5/27/22

ASSEMBLY OF GOD

PRAISE CHURCH

119 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam. 920-885-7485, praisechurchbd@gmail.com. Pastor Randal Carey, 920-382-8681, praisechurchbd@gmail.com. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. Communion, last Sunday of month. agbeaverdam.wordpress.com.

BAPTIST

HARMONY BAPTIST CHURCH

N8954 Highway W, Beaver Dam, 920-318-0832, harmonybaptist.beaverdam@gmail.com. Pastor Peter Ostrander, 920-318-0832, harmonybaptist.beaverdam@gmail.com. Worship services, 10:45 a.m. Communion, first Sunday of month. harmonybaptistwi.org.

NEW TESTAMENT BAPTIST CHURCH

N2232 Du Borg Road, Columbus. 920-623-3600, ntbc.columbus@gmail.com. Pastor Todd Werner; Pastor Chris Blevins. Worship services, 10:30 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Wednesday. ntbc-columbus.org.

CATHOLIC

ANNUNCIATION PARISH

305 W. Green St., Fox Lake. 920-928-3513, annunciationparish305@gmail.com. Rev. John Radetski, 920-960-8029, frjjar77@gmail.com. Worship services, 8 a.m. Wednesday; 8 a.m. Friday; 6 p.m. Saturday; 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, every mass. visitannunciationparish.org.

HOLY FAMILY CHURCH

304 Prairie St., Reeseville. 920-927-3102, cmcaine@triparishwi.com. Father Will Arnold, 920-927-3102. Worship services, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m. Sunday. triparishwi.com.

SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH

950 Washington St., Horicon. 920-485-0694, office@sheart.org. Rev. Justin Lopina, 920-485-0694, lopinaj@archmil.org. Worship services, 5 p.m. Saturday; 9:30 a.m. Sunday. sheart.org.

ST. COLUMBKILLE CHURCH

W10802 Highway TT, Elba. 920-927-3102, cmcaine@triparishwi.com. Father Will Arnold, 920-927-3102. Worship services, 7 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m. Saturday. triparishwi.com.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CHURCH

714 Church St., Clyman. 920-927-3102, cmcaine@triparishwi.com. Father Will Arnold, 920-927-3102. Worship services, 9 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. Sunday. triparishwi.com.

ST. KATHARINE DREXEL PARISH

511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam. 920-887-2082, skdbulletin@stkatharinedrexelbd.org. Father Will Arnold, 920-887-2082, arnoldw@stkds.com. Worship services, 4:30 p.m. Saturday; 8, 10 a.m. and noon bilingual Sunday. stkatharinedrexelbd.org.

CHRISTIAN REFORMED

SECOND CHRISTIAN REFORMED CHURCH

332 Tamarack St., Randolph. 920-326-3894, secondcrcrandolph@gmail.com. Pastor Keith Buist, 920-326-3894, secondcrcrandolph@gmail.com. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. secondcrcrandolph.org.

FAITH COMMUNITY CHURCH

401 Stone St., Beaver Dam. 920-887-8577, faithcommunitychurch.us @gmail.com. Pastor Jason Ruis, 320-980-6253, jasonruis@gmail.com. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. faithchurchbd.com.

EPISCOPAL

ST. MARK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH

700 E. Mill St., Beaver Dam. 920-885-3536, office@stmark-beaverdam.org. Father Mike Tess, 608-354-2866, rector@stmark-beaverdam.org. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday, masks required. Communion, weekly. stmark-beaverdam.org.

EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH

EDGEWOOD COMMUNITY CHURCH

201 Edgewood Drive, Waupun. 920-324-5007, jhoman@edgewoodcommunity.org. Pastor Roger Knowlton, 920-324-5007. Worship services, 5:30 p.m. Saturday; 8:45 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first weekend of month. edgewoodcommunity.org.

EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH IN AMERICA

FIRST EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH

311 W. Mackie St., Beaver Dam.920-885-4497, churchoffice@firstluthbd.org. Pastor Jim Wendt, 920-885-4497 ext. 2, pastor@firstluthbd.org. Worship services, online 6 p.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m. Sunday Traditional, 10 a.m. Sunday Contemporary. Communion, drive-thru from 9-9:45 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. firstluthbd.org.

ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH

1209 Circle Drive West, Beaver Dam. 920-885-3396, info@stjohnsbd.org. Rev. Bryan Lagerstam, 920-885-3396, pastor@stjohnsbd.org. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. stjohnsbd.org.

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH

16 S. Walnut St., Mayville. 920-387-5710, stpaulmayville@gmail.com. Interim Pastor Ken Schaub. Worship services, 5 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first and third full weekend of month. stpaulmayville.org.

LUTHERAN CHURCH– MISSOURI SYNOD

PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH

400 Hillcrest Drive, Beaver Dam. 920-887-1272, peacelutheran@bdpeacelutheran.org. Jesse Gullion, 920-887-1272, rev.j.gullion@gmail.com. Worship services, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of month. Communion, every regular service except special services during Advent and Lent. beaverdampeace.360unite.com.

ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH

N7074 Highway V, Horicon. 920-485-6687, ststeph@ststephen-lcms.org. Rev. Daniel Seehafer, 920-485-6687 Ext. 306; Rev. Jonathan Szczesny, 920-485-6687 Ext. 307. Worship services, 9:15 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first and third Sunday of month. ststephen-lcms.org.

ST. STEPHEN LUTHERAN CHURCH

505 N. Palmatory St., Horicon. 920-485-6687, ststeph@ststephen-lcms.org. Rev. Daniel Seehafer, 920-485-6687 Ext. 306; Rev. Jonathan D. Szczesny, 920-485-6687 Ext. 307. Worship services, 5:30 p.m. Saturday; 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday; 1 p.m. first Sunday of month. Communion, first and third Saturday of month; 8 a.m., first and third Sunday; 10:30 a.m. second and fourth Sunday. ststephen-lcms.org.

NON-DENOMINATIONAL

BEAVER DAM CHURCH OF CHRIST

920 S University Ave., Beaver Dam. 605-295-0513, ednill1981@gmail.com. Worship services, 6 p.m. Sunday. beaverdamcoc.weebly.com.

CROSSWALK COMMUNITY CHURCH

W9654 Beaverland Parkway, Beaver Dam. 920-763-2110, crosswalkcc@yahoo.com. Pastor Randy Schaub, 608-220-2896, crosswalkcc@yahoo.com. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. crosswalkcc.met.

EAST FRIESLAND NEW COVENANT CHURCH

N8879 E. Friesland Road, Randolph. info@eastfriesland.org. Pastor Stephen Robbins, 262-995-3699. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. eastfriesland.org.

NON-DENOMINATIONAL EVANGELICAL

NEW LIFE FELLOWSHIP

457 Second St., Randolph. 608-695-5767, info@nlfellowship.org. Sr. Pastor Elliott Pollasch, 920-210-1891, epollasch@gmail.com; Asst. Pastor Christopher Pollasch, 608-695-5767, cpollasch@gmail.com. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, last Sunday of month. nlfellowship.org.

PRESBYTERIAN USA

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

147 N. Spring St., Columbus. 920-623-3350, firstpreschurchcolumbus@gmail.com. Worship service, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month.

GRACE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

215 Gould St., Beaver Dam. 920-885-3198, secretary@bdgracechurch.org. Pastor Chris Davis, 920-885-3198 ext. 224. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, in-person on Facebook Live or YouTube. Communion, first Sunday of month. bdgracechurch.org.

PROTESTANT

GRACE HILL FELLOWSHIP

820 N. Main St., Juneau. 920-296-5825, worship@gracehillfellowship. Pastor Fred Smith, 920-296-5925, worship@gracehillfellowship. Worship services, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of the month. gracehillfellwoship.com.

REFORMED

FIRST REFORMED CHURCH

406 South High St., Randolph. 920-326-3707, 1strandolphpastor@gmail.com. Rev. Luke Baehr, 920-326-3707, 1strandolphpastor@gmail.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion schedule, first Sunday of February, June, August, October, December and Maundy Thursday. randolphfirstreformed.com.

UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST

UNION-CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH

125 Beaver Dam St., Waupun. 920-324-2801, uccwaupun@gmail.com. Interim Pastor Christopher J. Ross, 920-838-5630, rev.fatmoses@gmail.com. Worship service, 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month, both services. uccwaupun.net.

UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

COLUMBUS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

222 S. Dickason Blvd., Columbus. 920-623-3625, office@columbusumc.org. Pastor Liz Alexander, 920-623-3625, pastor@columbusumc.org. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. https://columbusumc.org.

EMMANUEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

222 S. Cedar St., Horicon. Shared Covenant Ministries of the United Methodist Churches of Horicon, Juneau, and Lowell. 920-296-8436, scmofwi@gmail.com. Rev. Renae Dymond, 920-296-8436. Worship services, 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. scmofwi.org.

JUNEAU UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

127 E. Oak Grove St., Juneau. Shared Covenant Ministries of the United Methodist Churches of Horicon, Juneau, and Lowell. 920-296-8436, scmofwi@gmail.com. Rev. Renae Dymond, 920-296-8436. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. scmofwi.org.

LOWELL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

225 Cross St., Lowell. Shared Covenant Ministries of the United Methodist Churches of Horicon, Juneau, and Lowell. 920-296-8436, scmofwi@gmail.com. Rev. Renae Dymond, 920-296-8436. Worship services, 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. scmofwi.org.

TRINITY CHURCH-UNITED METHODIST

308 Oneida St., Beaver Dam. 920-887-7211, office@trinityumbd.org. Rev. Eric Taylor, 920-887-7211 ext. 1005, pastor@trinityumbd.org. Worship services, 8 and 9:30 a.m. Sunday, in-person; 9:30 a.m. livestream online and on Facebook. Communion, first Sunday of month. trinityumbd.org.

WISCONSIN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN SYNOD

BETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH & SCHOOL

269 N. Lake St., Hustisford. 920-349-3244, office@bethanyhustisford.com. Pastor Jonathan Loescher, 920-349-3244, pastor@bethanyhustisford.com. Worship services, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Wednesday. Communion, second and fourth Sunday and the Wednesday prior. bethanyhustisford.com.

FRIEDENS EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH

335 Jones Drive, Randolph. 920 326-5134. Pastor Anthony Straseske, 920 326-5134. Worship services, 7 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first and third Sunday of month. friedenslutheranchurch.com.

ST. JOHN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH

400 S. Main St., Juneau. 920-386-3313, church@stjohnsjuneau.org. Pastor Paul Schupmann, 920-386-3313, pschupmann@stjohnsjunuea.org; Pastor David Brandt, 920-386-3313, dbrandt@stjohnsjuneau.org. Worship services, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday; Communion, second, fourth and fifth Sunday. stjohnsdodgecounty.com.

ST. JOHN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH

716 Clinton St., Horicon. 920-386-3313, church@stjohnsjuneau.org. Pastor Paul Schupmann, 920-386-3313, pschupmann@stjohnsjunuea.org; Pastor David Brandt, 920-386-3313, dbrandt@stjohnsjuneau.org. Worship services, 5 p.m. Saturday; Communion, second, fourth and fifth weekends. stjohnsdodgecounty.com.

ST. JOHN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH

105 Juneau Road, Lowell. 920-386-3313, church@stjohnsjuneau.org. Pastor Paul Schupmann, 920-386-3313, pschupmann@stjohnsjunuea.org; Pastor David Brandt, 920-386-3313, dbrandt@stjohnsjuneau.org. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, second, fourth and fifth Sunday. stjohnsdodgecounty.com.

ST. JOHN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH

110 Edgelawn Drive, Fox Lake. 920-928-3296, info@stjohnsfoxlake.org. Pastor David Nottling, 920-928-3250, revdnottling@gmail.com. Worship services, 8 and 10 a.m., Sunday; 7 p.m. Wednesday, limit of 60 people, register online. Communion, every service, register online. stjohnsfoxlake.org.

ST. MATTHEW’S LUTHERAN CHURCH

306 Herman St., Iron Ridge. 920-625-6600, office@stmatthewironridge.com. Pastor Larry Mose, 920-625-6600, pastormose@stmatthewironridge.com. Worship services, 7 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first and third Sunday. stmatthewironridge.com.

ST. STEPHEN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN SYNOD

300 West St., Beaver Dam. 920-885-3309, office@saintstephen.org. Pastor Seth Dorn, 920-631-7028, pastordorn@gmail.com; Pastor Philip Heyer, 920-887-1117, pastorheyer@saintstephen.org; Pastor Paul Stratman, 920-885-6960, pcstratman@gmail.com. Worship services, 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday. Communion, second, fourth and last Sunday of month. ssbdwels.com.

ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH

812 Western Ave., Columbus. 920-623-5180, office@zioncrusaders.com. Pastor Timothy Schwartz, 509-480-2967, tschwartz24@gmail.com; Pastor Ben Zuberbier, 920-517-7940, pastorbenzuberbier@gmail.com. Worship services, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, on four Sunday months, the first and fourth Sunday; on five Sunday months, the first, third and fifth Sunday. zioncolumbus.org.

