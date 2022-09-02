Church Services 9/2/22

To add new churches or change information, email bnr-news@wiscnews.com, pdr-news@wiscnews.com, wde-news@wiscnews.com or to receive a fillable pdf form; deadline for changes is 4 p.m. Tuesday. No changes will be accepted via phone. All updates must be made through the fillable form.

ADVENT CHRISTIAN

NEW LIFE COMMUNITY ADVENT CHRISTIAN CHURCH

1919 Elizabeth St., Baraboo. 608-356-3367, newlifebaraboo@gmail.com. Rev. Jesse Stevens, 608-356-3367, pastorjessestevens@gmail.com; Rev. Jed Crouse, 608-356-3367, jedcrouse@gmail.com. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. newlifebaraboo.com.

BAPTIST

NEW TESTAMENT BAPTIST CHURCH

N2232 Du Borg Road, Columbus. 920-623-3600, ntbc.columbus@gmail.com. Pastor Todd Werner; Pastor Chris Blevins. Worship services, 10:30 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Wednesday. ntbc-columbus.org.

NORTH SCOTT BAPTIST CHURCH

W4697 Highway E, Pardeeville. 608-429-2794, northscottbaptist@yahoo.com. Pastor Matthew Brant, 608-429-2794. Worship services, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. northscottbaptist.com.

BIBLE

CORNERSTONE BIBLE CHURCH

1420 E. Wisconsin St., Portage. 608-742-6232, kyle@ephesians289.com. Senior Pastor Kyle Ruggles. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. ephesians289.com.

GRACE BIBLE CHURCH

2939 Highway CX, Portage. 608-742-5090, gracebibleportage@gmail.com. Pastor Jeremy Edmondson, Youth Pastor Zach Jantz. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. gbcportage.com.

CATHOLIC

ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH

304 East St., Baraboo. 608-356-4773, info@stjosephbaraboo.com. Pastor Jay Poster, 608-356-4773, jayp@stjosephbaraboo.com. Worship services, 7:30, 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday; 5:15 p.m. Tuesday; 8:30 a.m. Wednesday; 5:15 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 a.m. Friday; 4 p.m. Saturday. baraboocatholic.org.

CHRISTIAN REFORMED

SECOND CHRISTIAN REFORMED CHURCH

332 Tamarack St., Randolph. 920-326-3894, secondcrcrandolph@gmail.com. Pastor Keith Buist, 920-326-3894, secondcrcrandolph@gmail.com. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. secondcrcrandolph.org.

CHURCH OF GOD

WEST BARABOO CHURCH OF GOD

150 Shaw St., West Baraboo. 608-356-6545. Rev. Derick Bacon. Worship services, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. jesusisthesubject.org.

CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE

BARABOO FIRST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE

1800 Crawford St., Baraboo. 608-359-3774, baraboonaz@gmail.com. Pastor Ryan Barker, 503-214-0298, pastorryanbarker@gmail.com. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. Communion, fourth Sunday of month. baraboonaz.org.

EPISCOPAL

HOLY CROSS

322 Unity Drive, Wisconsin Dells. 608-254-8623, info@holycrosswisdells.com. Rev. Michael McElwee, 608-254-8623, info@holycrosswisdells.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion schedule, every Sunday. holycrosswisdells.com.

EVANGELICAL

GRACEWAY CHURCH

65 13th St., Prairie du Sac. 608-643-6064, office@gracewaysaukprairie.org. Pastor Bryan Brotherton, 608-643-6064, office@gracewaysaukprairie.org; Assoc. Pastor Rod Spillane, 608-643-6064, office@gracewaysaukprairie.org. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. gracewaysaukprairie.org.

EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH IN AMERICA

BETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH

620 Broadway, Wisconsin Dells. 608-254-4501. Pastor Craig Wolfgram, revcw2009@yahoo.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, weekly. dellsbethanychurch.org.

BETHLEHEM LUTHERAN CHURCH

W8267 Highway 33 East, Portage. 608-742-8502, bethluch15@gmail.com. Pastor Jaime Benson, 608-742-8502, pastor.jaime.benson@gmail.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Communion, at every service. bethlehemlcportage.org.

ST. PAUL’S LUTHERAN CHURCH

727 Eighth St., Baraboo. 608-356-3230, stpauls@stpaulslutheranchurch.us. Rev. Karen Hofstad, 608-356-3230 or 608-434-3397, pastor@stpaulslutheranchurch.us. Worship services and communion schedule can be found online. stpaulsbaraboo.org.

INDEPENDENT

FAITH BIBLE CHURCH

N4777 Elm St., Rio. 920-992-3274, mgormican@yahoo.com. Senior Pastor Michael Gormican, 608-678-0522, mgormican@yahoo.com; Youth Pastor Ramsey Bobzin, 920-992-3274, generalfbcrio.org. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. fbcrio.org.

LUTHERAN

OUR SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH

1120 Draper St., Baraboo. 608-356-9792, oslcbaraboolcms@gmail.com. Worship services, 8 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first, third and fifth Sunday.

TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH

728 Church St., Wisconsin Dells. 608-253-3241, office@trinitydells.org. Rev. Matthew Gehrke, 608-253-3241, matthew.gehrke@cuw.edu. Worship services, 9:45 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Wednesday. Communion, first and third Sunday. trinitydells.org.

LUTHERAN CHURCH MISSOURI SYNOD

ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN MINISTRIES

850 Armstrong St., Portage. 608-742-9000, churchoffice@stjohnsportage.com. Rev. Greg Hovland, 608-742-9000, churchoffice@stjohnsportage.com. Worship services, 5:30 p.m. Saturday; 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, every service. stjohnsportage.com.

ST. LUKE LUTHERAN CHURCH

377 Roger St., Lyndon Station. 608-666-4091, stlukelyndon@hotmail.com. Pastor Alan Boeck, 608-697-7011, alanboeck@gmail.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, every Sunday.

NON-DENOMINATIONAL

EAST FRIESLAND NEW COVENANT CHURCH

N8879 E. Friesland Road, Randolph. info@eastfriesland.org. Pastor Stephen Robbins, 262-995-3699. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. eastfriesland.org.

NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN CHURCH

763 Highway K, Wisconsin Dells. 608-393-8260, marci23marci@gmail.com. Rev. Marci Nichols, 608-393-8260, marci23marci@gmail.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. facebook.com/New-Hope-Christian-Church-Wisconsin-Dells-WI-316771138519363.

TORN

102 W. Franklin St., Portage. 608-573-9063, pastorschu3377@gmail.com. Pastor Fred Schumacher, 608-573-9063, pastorschu3377@gmail.com. Worship services, 5 p.m. Saturday. Communion, fourth Saturday of month. torn4him.org.

NON-DENOMINATIONAL EVANGELICAL

NEW LIFE FELLOWSHIP

457 Second St., Randolph. 608-695-5767, info@nlfellowship.org. Sr. Pastor Elliott Pollasch, 920-210-1891, epollasch@gmail.com; Asst. Pastor Christopher Pollasch, 608-695-5767, cpollasch@gmail.com. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, last Sunday of month. nlfellowship.org.

ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN

ST. JOHN THE WONDERWORKER ORTHODOX CHURCH

211 W. Pleasant St., Portage. 678-227-3242, st.john.the.wonderworker.portage@gmail.com. Father Christopher Tyler Whatley, 678-227-3242, frchristophertyler@gmail.com. Worship service, 9 a.m. Sunday, 9:30 a.m. Divine Liturgy. Communion, every Sunday. https://orthodoxportage.org.

ORTHODOX PRESBYTERIAN

FIVE SOLAS CHURCH

850 Clark St., Reedsburg. 608-524-5856, pastor@fivesolas.church. Rev. Christian McShaffrey, 608-524-5856, pastor@fivesolas.church. Worship services, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, every week. fivesolas.church.

PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

CALEDONIA PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

N5123 Highway 78, Portage. 608-617-6230, caledoniachurch@gmail.com. Rev. Dr. Jessica Salt, caledoniapastor@gmail.com.Worship service, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. Facebook: Caledonia Presbyterian Church.

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN

416 Ash St., Baraboo. 608-356-5945, office@presbybaraboo.com. Rev. Lisa Newberry, 608-356-5945, office@prebybaraboo.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. presbybaraboo.com and youtube.com/channel/UCmHd56YNHEf_FfvrCCIbhqQ.

PORTAGE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

120 W. Pleasant St., Portage. 608-742-6006, office@portagepresbyterian.com. Pastor David Hankins, 608-742-6006. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. in Sanctuary; third/fourth Sunday in parking lot, weather permitting; “live video” on Facebook and by “radio” in the parking lot. Communion, first Sunday of month. portagepresbyterian.com.

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH—PARDEEVILLE

105 S. Main St., Pardeeville. 608-429-2646, pardeevillepresbyterianchurch@gmail.com. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. fpcpardeeville.org.

UNITED PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

730 Cedar St., Wisconsin Dells. 608-253-3481, unitedpresby@yahoo.com. Rev. Steven Keller. Worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. preschurch.org.

PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH IN AMERICA

GRACE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

N7631 Highway 22, Pardeeville. 608 429-9086, office@gracepresinfo.com. Pastor Chuck Walton, 608-429-9086, pastorchuck@gracepresinfo.com. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. gracepresinfo.com.

REFORMED

FIRST REFORMED CHURCH

406 South High St., Randolph. 920-326-3707, 1strandolphpastor@gmail.com. Rev. Luke Baehr, 920-326-3707, 1strandolphpastor@gmail.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion schedule, first Sunday of February, June, August, October, December and Maundy Thursday. randolphfirstreformed.com.

SOUTHERN BAPTIST

ROCK OF HOPE CHURCH

714 Oak St., Wisconsin Dells. 608-844-3177, hope@dells.church. Pastor Aaron Ramquist, aaron@dells.church. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. dells.church.

UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST

FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST

131 Sixth Ave., Baraboo. 608-356-4300, fstuccbboo@dwave.net. Rev. Douglas Fauth, 608-356-4300, fstuccbboo@dwave.net. Worship services, 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. uccbboo.org.

TRINITY UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST

503 W. Prospect Ave., Portage. Pastor Kay Hallanger. Worship services, 10 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month.

UNITED METHODIST

DAVIS CORNERS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

606 Highway I, Wisconsin Dells. 608-253-6511, info@wisconsindellsumc.org. Pastor Lee Bushweiler, 608-253-6511, pastor@wisconsindellsumc.org. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. wisconsindellsumc.org.

DELLS-DELTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

320 Unity Drive, Wisconsin Dells. 608-253-6511, info@wisconsindellsumc.org. Pastor Lee Bushweiler, 608-253-6511, pastor@wisconsindellsumc.org. Worship services, 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. wisconsindellsumc.org.

EMANUEL CHURCH UNITED METHODIST

101 14th St., Baraboo. 608-356-8246, office@emanuelumc.com. Pastor Ron Bupp, 608-356-8246, pastor@emanuelumc.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. blended Sunday. Communion, first Sunday of month. emanuelumc.com.

FIRST UNITED METHODIST

PORTAGE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

1804 New Pinery Road, Portage. 608-742-2107, office.portageumc@gmail.com. Rev. KwangYu Lee, 608-742-2107, pastor.portageumc@gmail.com. Worship service, 8 and 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, First Sunday of month. portageumc.com.

WISCONSIN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN SYNOD

CROSS OF CHRIST EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH

585 E. Slifer St., Portage. 608-742-5609, crossofchristportage@hotmail.com. Pastor Scott Schultz, 608-617-8409, scottmschultz@hotmail.com. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Monday. Communion, first, third and fifth Sunday and following Monday of the month. portagelutheranchurch.org.

ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH

415 Washington St., Prairie du Sac. 608-643-4050, info@stjamespds.org. Pastor Bradley Pearson, 608-643-4050, info@stjamespds.org. Worship services, 9 a.m. Sunday; 6:30 p.m. Monday. Communion, second and fourth Sunday. stjamespds.org.

ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH

299 W. Broadway, Rock Springs. 608-524-5289, sjrsoffice@stjohnrockspr.org. Rev. David Karow, 608-524-5289, pastordjk@stjohnrockspr.org. Worship services, 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first and third Sunday. stjohnrockspr.org.

ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH

624 East St., Baraboo . 608-355-3870, churchoffice@stjohnsbaraboo.org. Rev. Tim Kuske, 608-963-1118, tkuske@stjohnsbaraboo.org; Pastor Jordan Ertl, 608-355-3870, jertl@stjohnsbaraboo.org. Worship services, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first and third Thursday and Sunday. http://stjohnsbaraboo.org.

ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH & SCHOOL

505 E. LaFollette St., Pardeeville. 608-429-3636, office@stjohnspardeeville.org. Pastor James Plocher, 608-448-3127, pastor@stjohnspardeeville.org. Worship services, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, first and third Sunday of the month. stjohnspardeeville.org.

ST. PAUL’S LUTHERAN CHURCH

106 S. Maple St., North Freedom. 608-522-4493, stpaulsnf@hotmail.com. Pastor Curtis Holub, 612-223-9368, curtisholub@hotmail.com. Worship services, 7:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday and on Facebook. Communion, first and third Sunday of the month.

ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH

812 Western Ave., Columbus. 920-623-5180, office@zioncrusaders.com. Pastor Timothy Schwartz, 509-480-2967, tschwartz24@gmail.com; Pastor Ben Zuberbier, 920-517-7940, pastorbenzuberbier@gmail.com. Worship services, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Communion, on four Sunday months, the first and fourth Sunday; on five Sunday months, the first, third and fifth Sunday. zioncolumbus.org.