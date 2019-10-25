The deadline for notices is 4 p.m. Tuesday. For information, email bnr-news@wiscnews.com.
ADVENT CHRISTIAN
NEW LIFE COMMUNITY ADVENT CHRISTIAN CHURCH
1919 Elizabeth St., Baraboo. 356-3367. Senior Pastor Jesse Stevens; Associate Pastor Jed Crouse. Sunday, 10 a.m. worship service; newlife@centurytel.net.
ASSEMBLY OF GOD
ONE LIFE ASSEMBLY
1000 11th St., Baraboo. Office: 356-8977. Pastor, Gary Basinski, Sunday, 10 a.m. worship service and Children’s Church. onelifeassembly.com.
BAPTIST
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF REEDSBURG
Third and North Locust, Reedsburg. 524-6606. Pastor Bob Brandhagen. Sunday, 9:30 a.m. worship service.
KEYSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH
E10003A Trout Road, Wisconsin Dells. 254-2063. Pastor David Moore. Sunday, 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. worship service.
NORTH FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH
201 W. Walnut St., North Freedom. Home office: 989-324-7656. Pastor Andrew Dear. Sunday, 10 a.m. worship service.
OPEN DOOR BAPTIST CHURCH
1007 Washington Ave., Baraboo. 356-6677. Sunday, 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship; Wednesday, 7 p.m. worship service.
TRINITY BAPTIST CHURCH
S3205 Golf Course Road, Reedsburg. 524-3388. Pastor Mike Lopp Sr. Sunday, 9:15 worship service, 10:45 a.m.-noon Christian education for all ages. todayschurch.com.
CATHOLIC
DURWARD’S GLEN
W1186 McLeisch Rd., Baraboo. 356-8113. Rosary is prayed at 7:30 a.m. followed by 8 a.m. Mass every Tuesday. durwardsglen.org.
ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH
304 East St., Baraboo. 356-4773. Father Jay Poster, pastor. Father Jared Holzhuter, parochial vicar. Friday, 7:30 a.m. Mass; Saturday, 4 p.m. Mass; Sunday, 7:30, 9 and 10:30 a.m. Mass; Monday, 7:30 a.m. Mass; Tuesday, 5:15 p.m. Mass; Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Mass; Thursday, 7 p.m. Mass.
ST. MARY HEALTH OF THE SICK CATHOLIC CHURCH
231 Main St., P. O. Box 41, Merrimac. 643-2449. Father Pedro Escribano, parochial vicar. Saturday, 4:30 p.m. Mass; Sunday, 9:30 a.m. Mass; Thursday, 5 p.m., 6:45 p.m. Exposition, Adoration, Confessions and Benediction, 7 p.m. Mass.
CHURCH OF GOD
WEST BARABOO CHURCH OF GOD
150 Shaw St., West Baraboo. 356-6545. Rev. Derick Bacon. Sunday, 10:30 a.m. worship. chog.org.
CONGREGATIONAL
BIG SPRING CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH
Pastor Robert Brandhagen. Seven miles east of the Dells on Highway 23; one mile north on County Highway G. Sunday, 8:30 a.m. worship. bigspringchurch.org.
EPISCOPAL
HOLY CROSS EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Unity Drive, off Highway A, Wisconsin Dells. 254-8623. Sunday, 9 a.m. Holy Eucharist. holycrosswisdells.com
TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH
111 Sixth St., Baraboo. 356-3620. Sunday, 9 a.m. worship service. trinitybaraboo.org.
EVANGELICAL
FELLOWSHIP EVANGELICAL
Former La Valle Post Office, Highways 33 and 58. 985-7728. John Olson, pastor. Sunday, 10:30 a.m. worship service; Wednesday, 2 p.m. St. Clare Meadows.
EVANGELICAL FREE
BRIDGEPOINT MISSION CENTER
1009 Stand Rock Road, Wisconsin Dells. 608-963-6717. Pastor Jay Heesch. Sunday, 9:30 a.m. service. bridgepointmc.org.
GRACEWAY CHURCH
65 13th St., Prairie du Sac. 643-6064. Sunday 9:30 a.m. worship service.
LATTER-DAY SAINTS
THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
813 Iroquois Circle, Baraboo, 356-5740. Bishop Eric Justus. Sunday, 9 a.m. Sacrament meeting.
LUTHERAN
BETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH (ELCA)
620 Broadway, Wisconsin Dells. 254-4501 Pastor Craig Wolfgram. Sunday, 9 a.m. worship service. dellsbethanychurch.org.
FAITH EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH (Wisconsin Synod)
1400 Eighth St., Reedsburg. 524-6353 Pastor Steven Neyhart. Sunday, 9 a.m. worship.
IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH
137 Main St., Merrimac. 493-2640. Pastor John Ruppenthal. Sunday, 9:30 a.m. worship service.
OUR SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH (Missouri Synod)
1120 Draper St., Baraboo. 356-9792. Pastor David C. Jensen. Sunday, 9 a.m. worship service; Holy Communion on first, third and fifth Sundays of month. OurSaviorLutheranBaraboo.org.
ST. JAMES EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH (WELS)
415 Washington St., Prairie du Sac. 643-4050. Pastor Bradley Pearson. Sunday, 9 a.m. worship service; Monday, 6:30 p.m. worship service.
ST. JOHN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH and SCHOOL (WELS)
624 East St., Baraboo. 355-3870. Pastor Timothy Kuske. Sunday, 9 a.m. worship; Monday, 6:30 p.m. Meadows; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. worship; rebroadcast at noon on channel 10 and TV 43. Holy Communion first and third Sunday. Live radio broadcasts and streaming of the Sunday 9 a.m worship service can be found at 10 a.m. on WRPQ, 740 AM, 99.7 FM or online at WRPQ.com. Television rebroadcast of the 9 a.m. service can be found at at noon on channel 10 and TV 43.
ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH (ELCA)
E7519 County Highway C, North Freedom/Leland. 544-4072. Pastor Erich Hartenberger. Sunday, 10 a.m. worship with Holy Communion.
ST. JOHN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH (ELCA)
100 Oak St., Prairie du Sac. 643-2439. Pastor Fred Rilling, Pastor Sally Williams. Sunday, 8 a.m. worship service and 9:30 a.m. worship service.
ST. JOHN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH (WELS)
Rock Springs. 524-5289. Dave Karow. Sunday, 8:45 a.m. worship with Holy Communion 1st & 3rd week of month.
ST. PAUL’S LUTHERAN CHURCH (ELCA)
727 Eighth St., Baraboo. Church: 356-3230. Pastor Karen Hofstad. Sunday, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. worship; Wednesday, 7 p.m. worship. Communion offered at all services. stpaulsbaraboo.org.
ST. PAUL’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH
(Wisconsin Synod) 106 S. Maple St., P.O. Box 357, North Freedom. 522-4493. Pastor Andrew Meyer. Sunday, 7:30 and 10 a.m. Holy Communion first and third Sunday of month.
ST. PETER’S LUTHERAN CHURCH (ELCA)
325 Mill St., Loganville. 727-3721. Pastor Donald Glazer Jr., Sunday 9 a.m. summer worship service. Worship service 5 p.m. every first and third Saturday of the month.
TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH AND SCHOOL (LCMS)
728 Church St., Wisconsin Dells. Pastor Matthew Gehrke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m. worship service; Wednesday, 7 p.m. worship service.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH (ELCA)
E6787 Stone Church Road, Rock Springs/Westfield Township. 544-4072. Pastor Erich Hartenberger. Sunday, 8:30 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion.
NAZARENE
FIRST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
1800 Crawford St., Baraboo. 356-3774. Rev. Laurel Matson, pastor. Sunday, 10 a.m. worship service.
NON-DENOMINATIONAL
BLUFFVIEW CENTER OF HOPE, CHURCH
Interdenominational-Bilingual-Multicultural. Bluffview Village, S7559 Highway 12, across from the Badger Army Ammunition Plant. 644-0616. Senior Pastor Regi Licht; associate pastor Mike Plautz. Sunday, 5 p.m. worship service, Spanish interpretation. On Facebook: Bluffview Center of Hope.
FIVE SOLAS CHURCH
850 Clark St., Reedsburg. Pastor Christian McShaffrey, mcshaffrey.1@opc.org. Sunday, 10:30 a.m. worship service. reedsburgchurch.org
HOPE THROUGH CHRIST MINISTRIES
620 Parkway, Baraboo (at Wesleyan). 434-7599. Pastor Matt Fearson, Pastor Rachelle Fearson. Sunday, 10:30 a.m. worship service, 7 p.m. evening worship service.
HOUSE OF PRAYER FOR ALL NATIONS
Services held at House of Wellness, S2845 White Eagle Road, Baraboo. 253-5015. Pastor Scott Murkve. Saturday, 11 a.m. praise and worship service.
LIVING HOPE CHURCH
S3963 County Road BD, Baraboo. 356-7979. Senior Pastor Dave Bauman, Associate Pastor, Children/Family Ministries, NGM Youth — Dave Ekes. Sunday, 10 a.m. worship service. livinghc.org, livinghc@centurytel.net.
MAHAYANA DHARMA CENTER
6595 Clyde Road, Spring Green. 583-2242. Tanpe, Nyima Rinpoche, resident teacher. Sunday, 9 a.m. meditation and discussion.
MIRACLES HEALING CENTER
Highway 23 at County Highway B, four miles east of Wisconsin Dells. Walk in or phone 253-4325. Alden and Darla Hughes, senior ministers. Sunday, 8:30 a.m. worship service. miracleshealingcenter.com.
MOUNTAIN FAITH CHURCH
E11104 Moon Road, Lake Delton. 356-1804. Pastor David J. Gonzalez. Sunday, 9:30 a.m. worship service. Broadcasts 6-7 a.m., NBC, Channel 13, La Crosse; 7-8 a.m. FOX, Channel 55, Wausau; 7-8 a.m. CW, Channel 57, Madison.
NEW VISION MINISTRIES
Services held at the Clarion Hotel in the Ringling Room, 626 Pine St., Baraboo. 448-7324. Pastor Jerold Garland. Sunday, 11 a.m. worship services.
ST. CECILIA MINISTRIES
Suite 102, 506 Linn St., Baraboo. Rev. Raymond Lueders, Ph.D., saintceciliaministries.com.
WALNUT HILL BIBLE CHURCH
1900 East St., Baraboo. 356-3111. Senior Pastor Daniel Gunderson, Associate Pastor David Hutchens. Sunday, 8 and 11 a.m. worship services in Sanctuary and 180. walnuthillbible.com.
PENTECOSTAL
FREEDOM IN CHRIST ASSEMBLY
409 Fourth St., Baraboo. 356-9008. Pastor Randy Zeman, Associate Pastor Rick Miotke, Associate Pastor Troy Hein. Sunday, 10:30 a.m. worship service; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. worship service.
PRESBYTERIAN
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
416 Ash St., Baraboo. 356-5945. Rev. Lisa Newberry, pastor. Sunday, 9:15 a.m. worship service. presbybaraboo.com.
SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST
REEDSBURG SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH
115 S. Oak St., Reedsburg. 608-524-8118. Pastor Justin Spady. Saturday 10:30 a.m. worship service. More information at reedsburg22.adventistchurchconnect.org.
UNITARIAN
THE FREE CONGREGATION OF SAUK COUNTY — A UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST FELLOWSHIP
Park Hall, 307 Polk St., Sauk City. 643-3131. First Sunday, Spiritual Roundtable. Second and fourth Sundays, Unitarian-Universalist Program. Third Sunday, Free Thought Forum. All programs begin at 10 a.m. More information at freecongregation.org.
UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
131 Sixth Ave., Baraboo. 356-4300. Pastor Douglas Fauth, email fstuccbboo@dwave.net. Sunday, 9:30 a.m. worship service. uccbboo.org.
UNITED METHODIST
BLACK HAWK-BETHLEHEM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
S10174 County Road C, Sauk City. (Black Hawk). 544-3991 Pastor Kendall Schlittler. 10:30 a.m. worship service. bhbumc.org.
DELLS-DELTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
320 Unity Drive, off Highway A, Wisconsin Dells. 253-6511. Pastor Lee Bushweiler. Sunday, 10:45 a.m. worship service. Communion first Sunday of the month.
DENZER UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Denzer Road, Denzer. 608-737-1091. Pastor Kristine Howard. Sunday, 9:45 a.m. worship service.
EMANUEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
101 14th St., Baraboo. 356-8246. Pastor Blake Overlien. Sunday, 8 a.m. traditional worship service, 10:30 a.m. contemporary worship service. Communion first Sunday of the month. emanuelumc.com.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
615 Broadway, Baraboo. 356-3991. Pastor Marianne Cotter. Sunday, 10:30 a.m. worship service. Communion first Sunday of the month. barabooumc.org.
MERRIMAC UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
117 Church St., Merrimac. 493-2774. Pastor Roxanne Gnatzig. 415-1626 (cell). Sunday, 9:30 a.m. worship service.
NORTH FREEDOM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
301 E. Walnut, North Freedom. 608-737-1091. Pastor Kristine Howard. Sunday, 8:30 a.m. worship service.
