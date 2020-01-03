Church Services 1/3/20

OUR SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH (Missouri Synod)

ST. JAMES EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH (WELS)

ST. JOHN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH and SCHOOL (WELS)

624 East St., Baraboo. 355-3870. Pastor Timothy Kuske. Sunday, 9 a.m. worship; Monday, 6:30 p.m. Meadows; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. worship; rebroadcast at noon on channel 10 and TV 43. Holy Communion first and third Sunday. Live radio broadcasts and streaming of the Sunday 9 a.m worship service can be found at 10 a.m. on WRPQ, 740 AM, 99.7 FM or online at WRPQ.com. Television rebroadcast of the 9 a.m. service can be found at at noon on channel 10 and TV 43.