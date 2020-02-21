Church Services 2/21/20
0 comments
CHURCH SERVICES

Church Services 2/21/20

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The deadline for notices is 4 p.m. Tuesday. For information, email bnr-news@wiscnews.com.

ADVENT CHRISTIAN

NEW LIFE COMMUNITY ADVENT CHRISTIAN CHURCH

1919 Elizabeth St., Baraboo. 356-3367. Senior Pastor Jesse Stevens; Associate Pastor Jed Crouse. Sunday, 10 a.m. worship service; newlife@centurytel.net.

ASSEMBLY OF GOD

ONE LIFE ASSEMBLY

1000 11th St., Baraboo. Office: 356-8977. Pastor, Gary Basinski, Sunday, 10 a.m. worship service and Children’s Church. onelifeassembly.com.

BAPTIST

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF REEDSBURG

Third and North Locust, Reedsburg. 524-6606. Pastor Bob Brandhagen. Sunday, 9:30 a.m. worship service.

KEYSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH

E10003A Trout Road, Wisconsin Dells. 254-2063. Pastor David Moore. Sunday, 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. worship service.

NORTH FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH

201 W. Walnut St., North Freedom. Home office: 989-324-7656. Pastor Andrew Dear. Sunday, 10 a.m. worship service.

OPEN DOOR BAPTIST CHURCH

1007 Washington Ave., Baraboo. 356-6677. Sunday, 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship; Wednesday, 7 p.m. worship service.

TRINITY BAPTIST CHURCH

S3205 Golf Course Road, Reedsburg. 524-3388. Pastor Mike Lopp Sr. Sunday, 9:15 worship service, 10:45 a.m.-noon Christian education for all ages. todayschurch.com.

CATHOLIC

DURWARD’S GLEN

W1186 McLeisch Rd., Baraboo. 356-8113. Rosary is prayed at 7:30 a.m. followed by 8 a.m. Mass every Tuesday. durwardsglen.org.

ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH

304 East St., Baraboo. 356-4773. Father Jay Poster, pastor. Father Jared Holzhuter, parochial vicar. Friday, 7:30 a.m. Mass; Saturday, 4 p.m. Mass; Sunday, 7:30, 9 and 10:30 a.m. Mass; Monday, 7:30 a.m. Mass; Tuesday, 5:15 p.m.; Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Mass, 12:15 p.m. Prayer service, 7 p.m. Mass; Thursday, 10:15 a.m. Mass at St. Clare Meadows, 5:15 p.m. Mass.

ST. MARY HEALTH OF THE SICK CATHOLIC CHURCH

231 Main St., P. O. Box 41, Merrimac. 643-2449. Father Pedro Escribano, parochial vicar. Saturday, 4:30 p.m. Mass; Sunday, 9:30 a.m. Mass; Thursday, 5 p.m., 6:45 p.m. Exposition, Adoration, Confessions and Benediction, 7 p.m. Mass.

CHURCH OF GOD

WEST BARABOO CHURCH OF GOD

150 Shaw St., West Baraboo. 356-6545. Rev. Derick Bacon. Sunday, 10:30 a.m. worship. chog.org.

CONGREGATIONAL

BIG SPRING CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH

Pastor Robert Brandhagen. Seven miles east of the Dells on Highway 23; one mile north on County Highway G. Sunday, 8:30 a.m. worship. bigspringchurch.org.

EPISCOPAL

HOLY CROSS EPISCOPAL CHURCH

Unity Drive, off Highway A, Wisconsin Dells. 254-8623. Sunday, 9 a.m. Holy Eucharist. holycrosswisdells.com

TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH

111 Sixth St., Baraboo. 356-3620. Sunday, 9 a.m. worship service. trinitybaraboo.org.

EVANGELICAL

FELLOWSHIP EVANGELICAL

Former La Valle Post Office, Highways 33 and 58. 985-7728. John Olson, pastor. Sunday, 10:30 a.m. worship service; Wednesday, 2 p.m. St. Clare Meadows.

EVANGELICAL FREE

BRIDGEPOINT MISSION CENTER

1009 Stand Rock Road, Wisconsin Dells. 608-963-6717. Pastor Jay Heesch. Sunday, 9:30 a.m. service. bridgepointmc.org.

GRACEWAY CHURCH

65 13th St., Prairie du Sac. 643-6064. Sunday 9:30 a.m. worship service.

LATTER-DAY SAINTS

THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS

813 Iroquois Circle, Baraboo, 356-5740. Bishop Eric Justus. Sunday, 9 a.m. Sacrament meeting.

LUTHERAN

BETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH (ELCA)

620 Broadway, Wisconsin Dells. 254-4501 Pastor Craig Wolfgram. Sunday, 9 a.m. worship service. dellsbethanychurch.org.

FAITH EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH (Wisconsin Synod)

1400 Eighth St., Reedsburg. 524-6353 Pastor Steven Neyhart. Sunday, 9 a.m. worship.

IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH

137 Main St., Merrimac. 493-2640. Pastor John Ruppenthal. Sunday, 9:30 a.m. worship service.

OUR SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH (Missouri Synod)

1120 Draper St., Baraboo. 356-9792. Pastor David C. Jensen. Sunday, 9 a.m. worship service; Holy Communion on first, third and fifth Sundays of month. OurSaviorLutheranBaraboo.org.

ST. JAMES EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH (WELS)

415 Washington St., Prairie du Sac. 643-4050. Pastor Bradley Pearson. Sunday, 9 a.m. worship service; Monday, 6:30 p.m. worship service.

ST. JOHN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH and SCHOOL (WELS)

624 East St., Baraboo. 355-3870. Pastor Timothy Kuske. Sunday, 9 a.m. worship, 9 a.m. Facebook live worship; Monday, 6:30 p.m. Meadows; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. worship; rebroadcast at noon on channel 10 and TV 43. Holy Communion first and third Sunday. Live radio broadcasts and streaming of the Sunday 9 a.m worship service can be found at 10 a.m. on WRPQ, 740 AM, 99.7 FM or online at WRPQ.com. Television rebroadcast of the 9 a.m. service can be found at at noon on channel 10 and TV 43.

ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH (ELCA)

E7519 County Highway C, North Freedom/Leland. 544-4072. Pastor Erich Hartenberger. Sunday, 10 a.m. worship with Holy Communion.

ST. JOHN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH (ELCA)

100 Oak St., Prairie du Sac. 643-2439. Pastor Fred Rilling, Pastor Sally Williams. Sunday, 8 a.m. worship service and 9:30 a.m. worship service.

ST. JOHN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH (WELS)

Rock Springs. 524-5289. Dave Karow. Sunday, 8:45 a.m. worship with Holy Communion 1st & 3rd week of month.

ST. PAUL’S LUTHERAN CHURCH (ELCA)

727 Eighth St., Baraboo. Church: 356-3230. Pastor Karen Hofstad. Sunday, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. worship; Wednesday, 7 p.m. worship. Communion offered at all services. stpaulsbaraboo.org.

ST. PAUL’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH

(Wisconsin Synod) 106 S. Maple St., P.O. Box 357, North Freedom. 522-4493. Pastor Andrew Meyer. Sunday, 7:30 and 10 a.m.; Dec. 29 service 9 a.m. Holy Communion first and third Sunday of month.

ST. PETER’S LUTHERAN CHURCH (ELCA)

325 Mill St., Loganville. 727-3721. Pastor Donald Glazer Jr., Sunday 9 a.m. summer worship service. Worship service 5 p.m. every first and third Saturday of the month.

TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH AND SCHOOL (LCMS)

728 Church St., Wisconsin Dells. Pastor Matthew Gehrke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m. worship service; Wednesday, 7 p.m. worship service.

ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH (ELCA)

E6787 Stone Church Road, Rock Springs/Westfield Township. 544-4072. Pastor Erich Hartenberger. Sunday, 8:30 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion.

NAZARENE

FIRST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE

1800 Crawford St., Baraboo. 356-3774. Rev. Laurel Matson, pastor. Sunday, 10 a.m. worship service.

NON-DENOMINATIONAL

BLUFFVIEW CENTER OF HOPE, CHURCH

Interdenominational-Bilingual-Multicultural. Bluffview Village, S7559 Highway 12, across from the Badger Army Ammunition Plant. 644-0616. Senior Pastor Regi Licht; associate pastor Mike Plautz. Sunday, 5 p.m. worship service, Spanish interpretation. On Facebook: Bluffview Center of Hope.

FIVE SOLAS CHURCH

850 Clark St., Reedsburg. Pastor Christian McShaffrey, mcshaffrey.1@opc.org. Sunday, 10:30 a.m. worship service. reedsburgchurch.org

HOPE THROUGH CHRIST MINISTRIES

620 Parkway, Baraboo (at Wesleyan). 434-7599. Pastor Matt Fearson, Pastor Rachelle Fearson. Sunday, 10:30 a.m. worship service, 7 p.m. evening worship service.

HOUSE OF PRAYER FOR ALL NATIONS

Services held at House of Wellness, S2845 White Eagle Road, Baraboo. 253-5015. Pastor Scott Murkve. Saturday, 11 a.m. praise and worship service.

LIVING HOPE CHURCH

S3963 County Road BD, Baraboo. 356-7979. Senior Pastor Dave Bauman, Associate Pastor, Children/Family Ministries, NGM Youth — Dave Ekes. Sunday, 10 a.m. worship service. livinghc.org, livinghc@centurytel.net.

MAHAYANA DHARMA CENTER

6595 Clyde Road, Spring Green. 583-2242. Tanpe, Nyima Rinpoche, resident teacher. Sunday, 9 a.m. meditation and discussion.

MIRACLES HEALING CENTER

Highway 23 at County Highway B, four miles east of Wisconsin Dells. Walk in or phone 253-4325. Alden and Darla Hughes, senior ministers. Sunday, 8:30 a.m. worship service. miracleshealingcenter.com.

MOUNTAIN FAITH CHURCH

E11104 Moon Road, Lake Delton. 356-1804. Pastor David J. Gonzalez. Sunday, 9:30 a.m. worship service. Broadcasts 6-7 a.m., NBC, Channel 13, La Crosse; 7-8 a.m. FOX, Channel 55, Wausau; 7-8 a.m. CW, Channel 57, Madison.

NEW VISION MINISTRIES

Services held at the Clarion Hotel in the Ringling Room, 626 Pine St., Baraboo. 448-7324. Pastor Jerold Garland. Sunday, 11 a.m. worship services.

ST. CECILIA MINISTRIES

Suite 102, 506 Linn St., Baraboo. Rev. Raymond Lueders, Ph.D., saintceciliaministries.com.

WALNUT HILL BIBLE CHURCH

1900 East St., Baraboo. 356-3111. Senior Pastor Daniel Gunderson, Associate Pastor David Hutchens. Sunday, 8 and 11 a.m. worship services in Sanctuary and 180. walnuthillbible.com.

PENTECOSTAL

FREEDOM IN CHRIST ASSEMBLY

409 Fourth St., Baraboo. 356-9008. Pastor Randy Zeman, Associate Pastor Rick Miotke, Associate Pastor Troy Hein. Sunday, 10:30 a.m. worship service; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. worship service.

PRESBYTERIAN

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

416 Ash St., Baraboo. 356-5945. Rev. Lisa Newberry, pastor. Sunday, 9:15 a.m. worship service. presbybaraboo.com.

SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST

REEDSBURG SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH

115 S. Oak St., Reedsburg. 608-524-8118. Pastor Justin Spady. Saturday 10:30 a.m. worship service. More information at reedsburg22.adventistchurchconnect.org.

UNITARIAN

THE FREE CONGREGATION OF SAUK COUNTY — A UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST FELLOWSHIP

Park Hall, 307 Polk St., Sauk City. 643-3131. First Sunday, Spiritual Roundtable. Second and fourth Sundays, Unitarian-Universalist Program. Third Sunday, Free Thought Forum. All programs begin at 10 a.m. More information at freecongregation.org.

UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST

FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST

131 Sixth Ave., Baraboo. 356-4300. Rev. Douglas Fauth, pastor, email fstuccbboo@dwave.net. Sunday, 10:15 a.m. worship service. uccbboo.org.

UNITED METHODIST

BLACK HAWK-BETHLEHEM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

S10174 County Road C, Sauk City. (Black Hawk). 544-3991 Pastor Kendall Schlittler. 10:30 a.m. worship service. bhbumc.org.

DELLS-DELTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

320 Unity Drive, off Highway A, Wisconsin Dells. 253-6511. Pastor Lee Bushweiler. Sunday, 10:45 a.m. worship service. Communion first Sunday of the month.

DENZER UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Denzer Road, Denzer. 608-737-1091. Pastor Kristine Howard. Sunday, 9:45 a.m. worship service.

EMANUEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

101 14th St., Baraboo. 356-8246. Pastor Blake Overlien. Sunday, 8 a.m. traditional worship service, 10:30 a.m. contemporary worship service. Communion first Sunday of the month. emanuelumc.com.

FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

615 Broadway, Baraboo. 356-3991. Pastor Marianne Cotter. Sunday, 10:30 a.m. worship service. Communion first Sunday of the month. barabooumc.org.

MERRIMAC UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

117 Church St., Merrimac. 493-2774. Pastor Roxanne Gnatzig. 415-1626 (cell). Sunday, 9:30 a.m. worship service.

NORTH FREEDOM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

301 E. Walnut, North Freedom. 608-737-1091. Pastor Kristine Howard. Sunday, 8:30 a.m. worship service.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News