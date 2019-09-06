Baraboo church to host classes on peace
First Congregational United Church of Christ, 131 Sixth Ave., Baraboo, will host a series of free classes for adults from 9-10 a.m. beginning Sunday.
The Practical Wisdom of Peace Literacy addresses the question of how to practice peace, day to day, within families, neighbors and communities.
Trish Beckett, a retired educator trained in peace literacy and leadership and active member of the National Peace Literacy Committee, will facilitate nine weekly classes to introduce the concepts and skills of peace literacy. Participants will develop a more strategic and compassionate understanding and response to the root causes of conflict.
