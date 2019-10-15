Baraboo Presbyterian Women will host its fall bazaar from 9 a.m. to on Saturday, Oct. 19 in the Fellowship Hall, 416 Ash St., Baraboo. Use the parking lot entrance. Fresh homemade donuts and coffee, fall bake sale, plants, gently used holiday items, books, jewelry, home decor and more.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)