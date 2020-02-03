Pardeeville church installs new pastor
Pardeeville church installs new pastor

St. John’s Lutheran Church and School in Pardeeville installed Rev. James Plocher as their new pastor on Jan. 19. Plocher and his wife Kelly, from Vassar, Michigan, look forward to celebrating the congregation’s 125th anniversary this year.

Worship services will be held at 8 and 10:30 a.m. with a 9:15 a.m. Bible class on Sundays and a 6:30 p.m. service on Thursday. The church is located at 505 E. Lafollette St., Pardeeville, and a member of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod.

