It has taken me most of my life time to discover that I get myself into trouble most often when I am angry. This is not to say that I get into trouble because I am angry. Everyone gets angry. It is natural and appropriate in many situations.
I remember a little known baseball player named Delmon Young whose anger got him into some serious trouble after being called out on strikes in a minor league baseball game. He then argued with the umpire about the call and threw his bat hitting the ump in the chest. He was ejected from the game and suspended indefinitely.
I have never thrown a baseball bat at an umpire, at least not yet, but I have done things equally foolish. These days I find myself getting angry with politicians. Who doesn’t? I have also been known to speak unkindly to pollsters, especially if they call during dinner or when I’m napping. They always seem to call when I’m napping, so I really can’t be held responsible for being nasty—at least that’s going to be my story if I get to heaven and have to account for myself.
It is not just becoming angry that gets me into trouble. It is the way I sometimes choose to act when I am angry. I need to learn about anger management.
The Psalmist had something to say about this a few thousand years before the movie came out” “Be angry, but do not sin.”
When that driver cuts you off in traffic, sit back, and take a deep breath. An overreaction may cause serious harm.
Ever since 9/11 we have been dealing with our fierce anger at those who committed and sponsored the terrorist attacks. Some of our anger has been appropriately directed at those who foster and support terrorism. Some of our anger has been misdirected toward innocent people who happen to be of the same religion and nationality as the terrorists. Some politicians use misdirected anger to garner support at the polls.
There is such a thing as righteous anger. There is a time to use our anger to draw attention to injustice as Jesus did when he drove the money changers out of the temple. But if anger becomes the primary motivation for the way we live our lives we are in danger of becoming like those whose violent behavior we deplore.
“Be angry,” the Psalmist says, “but do not sin.” Lie down and sleep in peace; for God alone keeps us safe.”
