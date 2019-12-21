RELIGION: Christmas come home

Jake had more toys in the closet all wrapped up to go under the tree on Christmas Eve. He would keep those a secret. No sense spoiling the surprise. Jake knew this was all silly for a man his age but it made him happy. He had feared that he would never be happy again.

Jake and Christmas hit it off immediately, although there was a little trouble that first night. Christmas didn’t want to sleep in his comfy Wal-Mart bed. He wanted to sleep on the end of Jake’s bed. Jake finally gave in and when he woke up in the middle of the night he found Christmas nestled up against his feet with his little doggie paw in his mouth. Jake smiled and went back to sleep. He slept more soundly that night than he had since, well since Margaret had died.

In the days that followed Christmas followed Jake everywhere. They took the garbage out together, cleaned the basement, put up the tree in the living room, arranged the manger scene on the mantle and put all of Margaret’s other favorite decorations in their assigned places. Jake did the heavy lifting and Christmas lay in front of the fire place taking it all in as he wagged the stump of his tail.

Jake even took a shot at baking cookies using a couple of Margaret’s easiest recipes. They didn’t turn out very good, but Christmas loved them. What did he know? He had probably never had good Christmas cookies.