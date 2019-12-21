RELIGION: Christmas come home

There was once an old man who had a little brown dog. The dog’s name was Christmas.
Christmas came to live at “Old Jake’s” house at Christmas time almost a year after his dear wife Margaret died, the day before last Christmas. The strange thing was Jake had never liked dogs. Margaret had always wanted to get a dog and Jake had always said, “no! We don’t need a dog. Dogs are too much trouble.”
As Christmas approached that first year without Margaret Old Jake didn’t know how he was going to bear it. He and Margaret hadn’t had any children. The house seemed so bare and empty. Margaret had always done all the decorating. Jake would put up the tree in the living room and a few lights on the bushes in the front yard — and Margaret did all the rest, wreaths on the doors, candles in the windows, a manger scene on the mantle over the fire place, and angels and garlands all over the place.
What Jake missed most though was Margaret’s baking. The house was always full of good smells in the weeks before Christmas: candy, cookies of all kinds, and fruit cake, her specialty. It wasn’t going to be the same.
As December rolled around Jake decided that he couldn’t face the Christmas season alone. He shocked himself. Jake decided to get a dog.
Maybe he did it because he felt guilty about never letting Margaret have a dog. Maybe it was because he was desperately lonely. Maybe Margaret was watching over him.
Whatever it was, the first thing Monday morning on the sixth day of December, Jake found himself down at the humane society. And there among all of the cute terriers and beagles and miniature poodles and Shi Tzus and Pekinese, was the ugliest dog he had ever seen. The sign beneath his kennel read Miniature Bull Terrier, but Jake was certain that there must have been a lot of other breeds mixed in there as well.
He had a brownish, mud colored coat with a dark spot that surrounded one eye. His nose looked like a combination of a bull dog and a boxer, There was a scar across his belly and half of his tail was missing. It looked like it had been chewed off in a fight.
“That’s my dog,” thought Jake. “Nobody else is going to take that dog home.”
When they let the dog out of the kennel, he came right up to Jake, licked his hand, and rolled over with his feet in the air. It was like he had been waiting for Jake all of his life. “Hello, little fella. You and I are going to be good friends. I’m going to call you Christmas because you and I are going to get through Christmas together.”
He got Christmas into the car and took him home to the big empty house. Jake showed Christmas his bowl of water and the bowl of dog food beside the refrigerator just a few feet from the kitchen table. Then he took Christmas upstairs and showed him the big comfy doggie bed he had found at Wal-Mart. Beside the bed was a raw hide bone and a couple of chewy toys.
Jake had more toys in the closet all wrapped up to go under the tree on Christmas Eve. He would keep those a secret. No sense spoiling the surprise. Jake knew this was all silly for a man his age but it made him happy. He had feared that he would never be happy again.
Jake and Christmas hit it off immediately, although there was a little trouble that first night. Christmas didn’t want to sleep in his comfy Wal-Mart bed. He wanted to sleep on the end of Jake’s bed. Jake finally gave in and when he woke up in the middle of the night he found Christmas nestled up against his feet with his little doggie paw in his mouth. Jake smiled and went back to sleep. He slept more soundly that night than he had since, well since Margaret had died.
In the days that followed Christmas followed Jake everywhere. They took the garbage out together, cleaned the basement, put up the tree in the living room, arranged the manger scene on the mantle and put all of Margaret’s other favorite decorations in their assigned places. Jake did the heavy lifting and Christmas lay in front of the fire place taking it all in as he wagged the stump of his tail.
Jake even took a shot at baking cookies using a couple of Margaret’s easiest recipes. They didn’t turn out very good, but Christmas loved them. What did he know? He had probably never had good Christmas cookies.
Things went along very well until about eight days before Christmas. Jake was out in the yard changing a bulb on a string of lights that had gone out. Christmas was following a squirrel trail over by the curb. A garbage truck pulled up and stopped at the end of the drive way. Just as that great gaping back door of the truck was opening with a big screech Christmas took off like a shot. Jake called out for him and ran after him, but he couldn’t catch him. Jake looked everywhere around the house, around all of the neighbor’s houses and eventually throughout the whole town. Christmas was nowhere to be found.
Jake kept looking every day and part of every night after that, calling out the little dog’s name wherever he went. “Here Christmas! Here Christmas!”
He called and called until he was hoarse. A lot of people would have given up but not Jake. He kept looking and calling. Here Christmas! Here Christmas!
Jake couldn’t understand it — and he couldn’t bring himself to accept that Christmas might be gone forever. He put up posters all over town and he kept making the rounds looking for Christmas everywhere he could think of that a little dog might have gone.
Just as dusk approached on Christmas Eve Jake headed for home, his head down, still calling out for Christmas. His heart was aching and his voice breaking as he stepped up onto the front porch still calling for Christmas, his voice barely audible like a prayer whispered into the emerging darkness. Here Christmas...
And then he saw him, Christmas, bounding over a snow bank in the back of the garage. Christmas came straight toward Jake running with all of his little dog might. He leaped up the steps onto the porch and into Jake’s weary old arms. Tears poured from Jake’s eyes as Christmas licked his face with a barrage of doggie kisses.
Something inside of Jake changed in that moment. It was something more than a feeling, though his heart was bursting with joy and love. It was more like a deep knowing, a seminal awareness of the rightness of things. Margaret was dead and yet it seemed she was fully with him as she had been in all of their years together. Christmas had come home.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” He can be reached at johnsumwalt@gmail.com.