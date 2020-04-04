RELIGION COLUMN: An old farmer's dream

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.

Matthew 5:4

The story behind the story this week is just as powerful as the story. It happened when I was doing a visions seminar for the clergy association in Random Lake, Wisconsin, in the fall of 2003. There were three sessions at three different churches. When we came to the Lutheran church on the second evening, I asked if anyone had a vision experience to share. There were about 45 people present. At first I thought no one was going to speak. This is not unusual — it’s difficult to tell these kinds of personal stories in public. More often than not people come up to me afterwards and very quietly tell me their stories.

I waited a little while just to be sure, and just when I was about to move on an old farmer named Harold Klug stood up and said he was about to tell something he had never told anyone in church before. We were meeting in his church that night. Harold had probably been a member there for more than 50 years; perhaps he had attended there all of his 80-some years. Harold said: