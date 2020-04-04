RELIGION COLUMN: An old farmer's dream

Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.
Matthew 5:4
The story behind the story this week is just as powerful as the story. It happened when I was doing a visions seminar for the clergy association in Random Lake, Wisconsin, in the fall of 2003. There were three sessions at three different churches. When we came to the Lutheran church on the second evening, I asked if anyone had a vision experience to share. There were about 45 people present. At first I thought no one was going to speak. This is not unusual — it’s difficult to tell these kinds of personal stories in public. More often than not people come up to me afterwards and very quietly tell me their stories.
I waited a little while just to be sure, and just when I was about to move on an old farmer named Harold Klug stood up and said he was about to tell something he had never told anyone in church before. We were meeting in his church that night. Harold had probably been a member there for more than 50 years; perhaps he had attended there all of his 80-some years. Harold said:
“Many years ago, I had my tractor hitched onto a new Case corn shredder and wanted to see how it worked. So I decided to try it out in the orchard, where the grass was about three feet high. My little four-year-old daughter wanted to sit on the tractor with me, but I told her she couldn’t go along. She followed without my noticing. I ran her over, and she died in my arms as I carried her to the house.
At the funeral, I could not stand at the coffin as people came up to grieve with me. I was so devastated that I cried every day for a full year. Then, I believe, the Lord decided I had grieved enough. The Lord is sometimes slow to heal, but He is very dependable.
I dreamed one night that I went into a cemetery that was underground. The caretaker asked if I would like to see my father. I said yes, and he pulled a slab out from the wall, and there lay my departed father. The caretaker then asked if I would like to see my daughter. I said I would, so he took me to a little creek, and there she was, picking flowers and happy.
This vision ended my life of grieving. I thought I would never laugh or smile again, but God showed me that all is well in His care.
My daughter, Linda, was the first to be buried from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Random Lake, Wisconsin. We had just finished building it, and I was the head of the building committee. It still brings tears to my eyes to tell this tragic story, but the whole horrible experience made a better person out of me.”
