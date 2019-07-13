There is a small village just down the road from the dairy farm where I grew up. Across the highway from where our little white church used to be is a steep road that leads up to the cemetery. About four yards up the sloping hill from my parent’s graves, and those of my grandparents, are the graves of Mabel and Irvin Greenfield.
Irv had been an old bachelor farmer, well into his fifties when he met and married a widow from over in Hell Hollow named Mabel Murphy. For all of his life until then, Irv had lived with his mother on a small farm up in Happy Hollow. (I am not making this up. You can find both these places on the map.) When his mother died, Irv had continued living in the same way, caring for a few cows and horses, and hauling cattle for area farmers. That was the way he made his living. When Dad needed to send a load of steers to market, or if he needed to have a cow hauled home from an auction, he would call Irv, as did hundreds of other farmers in our part of the state.
Everybody knew Irv and loved him for his reliability, honesty, salty language, chewing tobacco, and rugged cattle trucker ways. He was a big man, always dressed in bib overalls, denim shirt, and an old engineer’s hat. He was also known for his colorful behavior. “That Irv, he’s quite a character,” people would say, and then they would tell about one of his antics.
One of the favorite stories that was told and retold was about the time Irv was eating his lunch in the cab of the truck as he drove home from the auction barn in town. When he finished eating, he threw the bag and wrappers out of the window. At the same time, he happened to look in the rearview mirror and saw a state trooper directly behind him. Before the trooper could turn on his red lights, Irv grabbed his old hat, threw it out the window, stopped the truck, gathered up his hat and the bag and the wrappers, got back into the truck, and drove on as if he was the most environmentally conscientious citizen in the county.
Irv’s whole life revolved around the farm and his cattle trucking. He never went to church except maybe to a pancake supper or a funeral, and even then, he never stayed any longer than he had to. I remember seeing him briefly one night at the wake of another well-known cattle trucker. Irv came into the funeral home for about five minutes, spoke quickly to the family, went right back out, and sat in the cab of his truck across the street with the window down the whole rest of the evening, spitting tobacco juice and talking to his neighbors and friends.
When word got out that Irv had married the widow Murphy, it is not an overstatement to say that everyone in the community was shocked — first of all because no one thought that Irv would ever get married, and secondly, because it was difficult to imagine that any one woman in her right mind would want to marry him. The fact that Mabel Murphy was one of the most devoted members of the church, the teacher of the adult Sunday school class no less, and perhaps the most judgmental religious person any of us knew, made this unexpected union all the more strange.
Mabel was one of God’s enforcers on earth. She laid out the rules for Christian living as if she had gotten them directly from God. Regular church attendance, which included Wednesday night prayer meetings, not smoking or chewing, not drinking or gambling or dancing, not working or shopping on Sunday, not wearing your skirt too short if you were a girl or your hair too long if you were a boy; all of these nots along with proper language and right thinking determined who was a candidate for heaven and who was clearly on the road to hell. There was no middle ground. Mabel had more commandments than God. She always made me feel like I never quite lived up to being a real Christian and probably never would.
I think almost everyone, even other regular church goers, preferred Irv’s company to Mabel’s. Irv was never judgmental. He took you pretty much as you were and would give you the shirt off his back if he thought you needed it more than he did. This is not to suggest that Irv was an all-around good guy who didn’t have any flaws. I saw him angry and downright mean in the way he used his electric cattle prod on uncooperative steers on more than one occasion.
How Mabel and Irv resolved these differences in worldviews and behaviors no one ever knew. They seemed to have gotten along well for the twenty odd years that they lived together up there in Happy Hollow. Neither changed much that anyone could tell. Mabel went to church regularly and taught the adult Sunday school class until the day she died, which happened to be on a Sunday. Irv continued not going to church and hauling cattle and all the spitting and cussing behavior that went with it until the day he died.
If it ever occurred to them that they were on different paths to eternity, they never spoke of it. Each time I walk by their graves I wonder if they are still together and if not, which one is in which place.
