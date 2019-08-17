“Now the Lord came and stood there, calling as before, ‘Samuel! Samuel!’ And Samuel said, ‘Speak, for your servant is listening.” 1 Samuel 3:10
The story of Samuel in the temple is a favorite of children in Sunday school. But it is really a story for all ages, especially for those who like Samuel have heard God calling their names. Yes, it still happens, and like Samuel one can be confused at first, and wonder where to go to understand what it means.
Marjorie Thompson tells in her book, “Soul Feast,” that “...people who have had vivid experiences of God in their lives often find no place to share them in traditional churches.”
Marjorie tells of a woman who had “…a profound experience when she was 14. In a time of solitude, she heard a very clear voice that seemed startlingly more real than any human voice. The voice said, ‘You are my beloved child; walk with me, and you will heal my people.’ She felt flooded with a sense of well-being and peace and was powerfully moved to serve God.
Yet until we met,” Marjories said, “she had never felt free to share her experience with anyone in her family or her church. She learned early on that people who hear ‘voices’ are considered mental cases”
Even when church leaders have visions they are reluctant to share them. “At the height of his illness in 1954, Pope Pius XII had a vision of Christ in which the savior spoke to him in ‘his own true voice.’ The Vatican kept Pope Pius’ revelation secret for nearly a year, then through the ‘affectionate indiscretion’ of one of the Holy Father’s close friends the story broke in a popular magazine.
After reading my book, “Vision Stories,” Jan Garza wrote to me from Fort Madison, Iowa about hearing the voice of Jesus:
Jan said, “My first born child, a son named Robin, died of crib death (SIDS) at the age of 13 months. I was devastated and suicidal. I felt like my son was all alone and needed me. I went to the grave every day so that he wouldn’t feel so alone.
A few months later, while trying to decide whether or not to use an overdose of pills to ‘follow’ my son to the grave, I went to the Maundy Thursday service at my church. As I knelt at the altar rail to prayer, I felt the urge to open my eyes and look up.
There I saw my little boy, smiling, holding someone’s hand. I was amazed to be seeing him, and then more amazed when I heard someone’s voice. I looked up and saw that it was none other than ... Jesus, who was holding Robin’s hand. Jesus said to me, “Why are you so worried about your son. He is my son too, and I am with him. I will take care of him for you.” I have never stopped missing him, but I have the peace of knowing that Robin no longer needs me; he is well taken care of.
We never know when God will call and where that call will take us. God will find us in God’s own time, often when we least expect to be found, and we will know who is calling our name. It is the one who calls out to us in every moment of our lives, and whose voice echoes in every breath we take.
