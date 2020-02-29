RELIGION: How do you transfigure?

A young woman once told me about being in a car accident and finding herself outside of her body far above the scene and watching as the paramedics lifted her battered body out of the wreck. That moment changed her life forever. It drew her closer to God in a way that she could not fully express.
The transfiguration of Jesus and the transformation of the three disciples who saw it happen was a moment like that. Luke writes, “…while he was praying the appearance of his face changed and his clothes became dazzling white.” A little later they were surrounded by a cloud and heard the voice of God declaring that this was his son. The disciples were flabbergasted. How do you respond to something like that?
It is not unusual for someone who has had a powerful spiritual encounter like this to say nothing. Who are you going to tell who will take you seriously?
A Canadian colleague shared that after a powerful experience of the holy she wasn’t sure who she could tell. She couldn’t think of anyone in the church and ended up sharing it with a Buddhist priest. He told her “not to try to dissect it for meaning, pick away at it or anything else—but just to let it sit. His words were “Hold it in your heart. It may be years before you even catch a glimmer of understanding.”
The holy can break into our lives at any moment but it seems to happen most often during prayer as it did with Jesus and the disciples. A pastor I heard speak at a retreat told about visiting in the home of a woman who was the daughter of a prostitute. All of her life she had had a deep longing to know who her father was. She was married to a good man, they had two children and went to church every Sunday, a good life, but she could not ignore this longing to know her father. She began an exhaustive, obsessive search which began to distract from their family life.
One night at the kitchen sink, she cried out in despair. Who is my father?
Then she heard a voice: “I am your father. I have always been your father.”
At last she knew peace, and was able to go on with her life.
One transfiguring moment in the presence of God can change a life forever.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” He can be reached at johnsumwalt@gmail.com.