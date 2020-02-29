RELIGION: How do you transfigure?

A young woman once told me about being in a car accident and finding herself outside of her body far above the scene and watching as the paramedics lifted her battered body out of the wreck. That moment changed her life forever. It drew her closer to God in a way that she could not fully express.

The transfiguration of Jesus and the transformation of the three disciples who saw it happen was a moment like that. Luke writes, “…while he was praying the appearance of his face changed and his clothes became dazzling white.” A little later they were surrounded by a cloud and heard the voice of God declaring that this was his son. The disciples were flabbergasted. How do you respond to something like that?

It is not unusual for someone who has had a powerful spiritual encounter like this to say nothing. Who are you going to tell who will take you seriously?

A Canadian colleague shared that after a powerful experience of the holy she wasn’t sure who she could tell. She couldn’t think of anyone in the church and ended up sharing it with a Buddhist priest. He told her “not to try to dissect it for meaning, pick away at it or anything else—but just to let it sit. His words were “Hold it in your heart. It may be years before you even catch a glimmer of understanding.”

