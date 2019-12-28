RELIGION: On an awful Christmas Eve

Eleanor had not shared her disappointment with anyone in the choir. She had held it in and pushed it down until the hurt and bitterness had settled on her heart like a dead weight. When she saw Melinda laughing, she couldn’t help herself, she simply exploded:

“Who does she think she is? What right has she got to sing the solo? I don’t know what the pastor was thinking!”

The comments were directed at Sam Wilton, who was standing next to her, but Eleanor spoke much louder than she intended. Her angry words were heard by everyone in the hallway —- and by some worshipers who were just arriving. What’s worse, everyone knew exactly why she was upset. And in that same terrible moment, she knew, too, that everyone had heard.

Eleanor put her hand over her mouth, looked down at the floor, then burst into tears and ran out of the church. She sobbed all the way home. What was she going to do? She slept fitfully that night, waking often, wishing that what she knew had happened had been just a nightmare and praying desperately for a way to undo the damage.