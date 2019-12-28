RELIGION: On an awful Christmas Eve

Everything changed after Eleanor heard the angels sing that awful Christmas Eve. She had been beside herself with shame and worry. How could she ever go back to church or face her friends in the choir after she had ruined the candlelight service? Eleanor had never done anything like it before. She had always been able to control her emotions, but not that night, and of all the times to lose her composure.
The church had been packed as it always was for the candlelight service.The choir had robed downstairs and were all lined up in the hall outside the sanctuary in preparation for the processional. The organist had already started the prelude. Old Frank Hersog, the head usher, was passing out the candles and Pastor Kristine, the new minister, was getting ready to lead the choir in prayer.
Eleanor looked down the line and happened to see Melinda Gibson laughing with her longtime friend Missy Barren. Missy and Eleanor often sang duets together, but not on Christmas Eve. Eleanor always sang a solo at the midnight service —- the solo. For years and years she had sung O Holy Night just after the candles were lit. For Eleanor it was the highest, holy moment of the year, and the one thing she was most proud of in her life. She lived for those four wonderful minutes on Christmas Eve.
When she heard that the new pastor had not included O Holy Night in the Midnight service and that she had asked Melinda Gibson to sing Jesu Bambino instead, Eleanor couldn’t believe it. Melinda was new to the church and had only been singing with the choir for three months. It was true that she had an exceptional soprano voice but no more than her own. It wasn’t fair. And, how could they do the candlelight service without O Holy Night? It was a tradition.
Eleanor had not shared her disappointment with anyone in the choir. She had held it in and pushed it down until the hurt and bitterness had settled on her heart like a dead weight. When she saw Melinda laughing, she couldn’t help herself, she simply exploded:
“Who does she think she is? What right has she got to sing the solo? I don’t know what the pastor was thinking!”
The comments were directed at Sam Wilton, who was standing next to her, but Eleanor spoke much louder than she intended. Her angry words were heard by everyone in the hallway —- and by some worshipers who were just arriving. What’s worse, everyone knew exactly why she was upset. And in that same terrible moment, she knew, too, that everyone had heard.
Eleanor put her hand over her mouth, looked down at the floor, then burst into tears and ran out of the church. She sobbed all the way home. What was she going to do? She slept fitfully that night, waking often, wishing that what she knew had happened had been just a nightmare and praying desperately for a way to undo the damage.
Then suddenly Eleanor was caught up in a dream, a dream like she had never dreamed before: one of those dreams that feels more real than real. She was in a beautiful meadow surrounded by fragrant flowers and the ethereal sound of a thousand voices singing music like nothing she had ever heard on earth. The sweet melodies not only fell pleasantly on the ear, the notes exploded before her eyes in a variety of colors, exquisite shades of blues, purples, yellows, greens and reds that were almost palpable to the touch. And all around her were a host of heavenly beings, who radiated light and love in every direction as their voices swelled upwards, praising God with a resounding song of pure joy. The music flowed into her heart like liquid love, warming her through and through.
Eleanor awoke smiling, the pain and the horror of the previous night gone. She ran immediately to the phone and called Melinda Gibson. Melinda heard the love in Eleanor’s voice and readily accepted her apology. Then she called the new pastor and the choir director. Both of them encouraged her to come back to the choir and make amends quickly. They assured her she would be welcomed with open arms, and she agreed she would be back at rehearsal at the regular time on Thursday night.
Saying she would come was easy but going was another matter. When Thursday night came Eleanor approached the back door of the church with trepidation, her heart pounding. She wanted to run home and never come back but she forced herself to open the door. The choir had already started to rehearse the anthem for the coming Sunday. Eleanor slipped into her usual seat next to Melinda Gibson and opened her music. But before she could open her mouth to sing Melinda put her arm around her, hugged her close and whispered, “I am so glad to see you.” And then they sang together, radiating light and love in every direction as their voices swelled upwards with the rest of the choir, praising God with a resounding song of pure joy.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” He can be reached at johnsumwalt@gmail.com.