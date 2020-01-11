RELIGION: Out of the water

Elsie Dewitt was upset when she came into the sanctuary. She wasn’t able to sit in her usual place near the middle of the pew. The Murphys usually saved it for her, but they were out of town, and there were several visitors in their places. Elsie had to sit near the end of the pew, next to the center aisle. She didn’t like to sit next to the aisle. That was where her late husband had always sat. But that wasn’t the only reason she was upset. It was the second Sunday of the month, baptism Sunday. She could see at least three families with babies sitting near the front, not far from the baptismal font. No doubt the visitors in her pew were relatives of one of these families.
Elsie had to force herself to come to church on baptism Sundays. She came partly because she didn’t know how she could explain to her friends why she didn’t want to come, but mostly because she could never justify not going to worship. Elsie had been raised to believe that the Lord’s day belonged to God. She always went to worship on Sunday. She wouldn’t miss for any reason. Any other Sunday she would have been glad to have been there. Worship was a joy for her. Elsie had never thought of it as a duty. But baptism Sundays were different. They were something she suffered, like one might endure the occasional migraine headache. She viewed it as part of her lot in life.
The reason was a secret that she had shared with no one, not even her late husband. Her parents had known, of course, but they were long gone.
Midway through the service, Elsie’s heart skipped a beat. The pastor was headed her way, carrying one of the babies she had just baptized. It was a custom in the church for the pastor to give each baptized baby to someone in the congregation to hold during the baptismal prayer, as a way of welcoming him or her into the family of God. “It couldn’t be. Oh, no!” Elsie thought, as the pastor smiled at her and handed her the baby. One of her greatest fears had been realized. Now what was she going to do? She couldn’t just hand the baby back to the pastor and ask her to give him to someone else. The child deserved better than that on his important day. But it wasn’t right, it just wasn’t right. She, who had failed in her duty to her own child, had no business holding the child of another during the consummation of a sacrament.
Elsie bit her lip and hung on to the baby, trying hard not to let her discomfort show. She breathed a sigh of relief when, at last, the pastor finished the prayer and took the baby back to his parents. The worst was over. But how could she ever forgive herself for allowing it to happen? Elsie waited in agony for the next standing hymn. Then she got up and quietly left the church.
That afternoon Elsie called the pastor and asked if she could see her at her earliest convenience. She was determined to relieve herself of the burden of the terrible secret she had carried alone for all of these years. Elsie knew that if she didn’t share it now, she would carry it with her into eternity.
Pastor Carol agreed to see her at two o’clock the next afternoon. Elsie arrived promptly at the appointed hour. She looked pale, and her eyes were swollen and red. “I couldn’t sleep last night,” she told Pastor Carol. “I’ve been deeply troubled ever since the baptisms yesterday. You may have noticed that I left the service early.”
“I did see you go,” Pastor Carol said, “and I’m glad you’ve come to talk about it.”
“I’ll have to start at the very beginning,” Elsie said. And then she poured it all out. “I had a child out of wedlock when I was sixteen. My folks kept me home from school as soon as they found out I was expecting. Daddy simply told the teacher I was needed on the farm. In those days that was a common occurrence, so no one thought anything about it. And no one ever found out about the baby. My mother assisted me in the delivery. That went well enough, but the baby was small, and he had difficulty breathing from the first day. I knew I should have sent for the pastor and had him baptized, but I was afraid of what he might say. So we never sent for him. The baby died two weeks after he was born. We buried him in the family cemetery on the ridge behind the house. I told my husband about the baby before we were married, but I have never been able to tell anyone about my failure to have him baptized. I tried to put it out of my mind, but every time I see a baby baptized in church, I remember, and I wonder if my baby is all right. I can’t imagine that God would keep him out of heaven just because he hadn’t been baptized, but I don’t know. I worry about it, and even more now that I’m older.”
Then Elsie broke down and wept. Pastor Carol got up, put her arms around her, and held her for a long time.
The next Sunday morning after the sermon, Pastor Carol announced that Elsie had something she wanted to share with everyone. Elsie got up from where she was sitting in her usual pew, walked hesitantly all the way up the aisle, then turned and stood facing the congregation about three feet in front of the baptismal font. Pastor Carol handed her the microphone. Elsie took a deep breath, and then she told them the whole story, just as she had related it in the pastor’s office. When she was finished Pastor Carol took the cover off the baptismal font and invited everyone in the congregation to join hands as they prayed. And then, calling Elsie’s long lost child by name, she commended him to God. Then she prayed the Prayer of Thanksgiving Over the Water:
Pour out your Holy Spirit, to bless this gift of water and those who receive it, to wash away their sin and clothe them in righteousness throughout their lives, that dying and being raised with Christ, they may share in his final victory.*
When the prayer was finished, Pastor Carol invited the congregation to come forward and dip their hands into the water and remember their baptisms. They all came. Elsie was the last to come. Her hands trembled as she lifted them up out of the water. Somewhere from deep inside herself she heard a voice saying, “all is well.”
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” He can be reached at johnsumwalt@gmail.com.