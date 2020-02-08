RELIGION: Seeing beyond

Prophets, or seers, as they have been called sometimes over the ages, are gifted in a way that is not much not recognized in the church these days. They see into another dimension, and experience things that seem foreign to most everyone else, if not downright weird. This gift of seeing, though dismissed as just imagination by some and as fraud by others, is not uncommon, just not commonly recognized.

Transcendent experiences open our eyes to all that is around us. We begin to see with what is called our “third eye” or “sixth sense.” It allows us a view of the unseen world, unseen by most of us most of the time, and just as real as the one we can see, touch, taste, and hear. It becomes visible in fleeting moments of grace, often for no apparent reason.