Last week a prominent US pastor spoke out against women pastors, suggesting that women should not preach or be ordained in the church.
I lift up prayers of thanksgiving today for the lives of the two women who were the pastors of the Loyd Evangelical United Brethren Church (EUB) when I was born in 1951. In a time when women were not allowed to be ordained in most denominations, they were ordained and served as pastors in a number of EUB churches in Wisconsin. “The Church of the United Brethren in Christ started ordaining women with full clergy rights in 1889. In 1946, the Church of the United Brethren in Christ united with Evangelical Church to form the Evangelical United Brethren Church. The Evangelical Church had never ordained women. The Bishops from both churches agreed to not ordain women in the newly formed church, but there was never a vote on it at annual conference. Many churches continued to ordain women with full clergy rights.”
In 1968 the EUB church merged with the Methodists to become the United Methodist Church. Miss Mower and Miss Richardson were retired by then but their spiritual legacy helped to pave the way for all of the women clergy in our denomination.
My mother tells me that Miss Sarah Mower baptized me sometime in the spring of 1951. Miss Mati Richardson officiated at my grandfather’s funeral in 1961. Miss Mower and Miss Richardson, as they were always called, were deeply revered in our community. I remember my grandmother saying their names with a kind of awe in her voice.
For some reason the bishop always appointed them to serve together, which worked out very well in our two-point charge. One would preach one week at Loyd and the other at Ithaca, eight miles down the road. The following Sunday they switched churches.
Pastoral calling and other duties were divided evenly. They lived together in the parsonage next to the Ithaca Church, and they are buried side by side in the Richland Center Cemetery. To this day Miss Mower and Miss Richardson are remembered as favorite pastors of those congregations because they loved us so well.
I remembered them this week because of the heated debate about women in the pulpit that has been in the news. Men and women who love Jesus must not remain silent whenever the equality of women is questioned. Spirit filled churches like healthy marriages are those where men and women share leadership in every way.
