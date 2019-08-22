The ancient storytellers, who told the creation story in Genesis around campfires for generations before it was written down, wanted their hearers to know that all that God created is good. The word good is repeated seven times. Special emphasis is given the seventh time, after we human beings were created; “God saw everything that God had made, and indeed it was very good.”
Still, humankind has long doubted the goodness of some of God’s creation. I wonder if Noah had any difficulty deciding which creatures were good enough to take on the ark. If he did it might have gone something like this:
“Welcome aboard elephants,” said Noah. “Good to see you camels. I’m glad you could make it zebras. Giraffe good, lions good, tigers good, bears good, snakes good… Hey wait a minute, the story doesn’t say anything about snakes.
“Oh, yes it does,” said the first snake. “It’s in the Bible.”
The storyteller holds up a large bible.
“Sorry Noah, the snake is right,” said the storyteller. “It is right here in Genesis 7:14 …every wild animal of every kind, and all domestic animals of every kind, and every creeping thing that creeps on the earth, and every bird of every kind… They went into the ark with Noah…”
Noah throws up his arms.
“I don’t like snakes!” said Noah. “They give me the creepy jeepies!”
“Well, there’s nothing I can do about it,” said the storyteller. “Technically snakes are allowed.”
The snakes move on to the ark. Two mosquitoes step up and begin to step on to the ark.
“Now, this is where I draw the line,” said Noah. “I am not taking any mosquitoes. I don’t like mosquito bites.”
A lawyer steps forward and speaks to the storyteller.
“Your honor,” said the lawyer. “If it please the court…”
“There is no court,” said the storyteller. “I’m just telling it the way it happened.”
“Whatever,” said the lawyer. “My clients just want what is rightfully theirs.”
The lawyer holds up large Bible.
“It says right here in chapter 6, verse 19, ‘And of every living thing of all flesh, you shall bring two of every kind into the ark, to keep them alive with you; they shall be male and female,’” said the lawyer.
“He’s right Noah that is just what it says,” said the storyteller.
Noah takes out a large flyswatter.
“Well, all right, but I’m going to watch them every minute,” said Noah.
The mosquitoes step onto the ark.
