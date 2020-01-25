RELIGION: Unstained by the world

When we finally made it to the dining area, which is located in the back of the casino, we were greeted by a friendly waitress who told us the amazing Friday night buffet and it was all-you-can-eat. Our friend was right; the food was wonderful and to be had for a pittance. We had our choice of prime rib, fried chicken, roast beef, pork chops, deep fried scallops, baked ham, barbecued ribs, mashed potatoes, gravy, a host of salads, vegetables, dinner rolls, and all the trimmings.

The best part of the buffet was the dessert bar. There was a large selection of pies, cakes, puddings, and chocolate turtle cheesecake to die for. I had three helpings.

After the dinner we strolled out into the casino to watch the action. There was very little conversation. All eyes were on the slot machines and the blackjack tables. I especially enjoyed watching the blackjack dealers contend with what I imagined were veteran gamblers trying to beat the odds. From the little we were able to observe it seemed that the house almost always won.

We went into the gift shop and our friend showed us stack after stack of cigarette cartons. "Why so many cigarettes?" we asked. He pointed to a sign listing the price. A carton of Marlboros cost less at the casino. Across the street at the Holiday station the same carton sells for much more.