Lazarus was one of Jesus’ best friends. Jesus often stayed in the home of Lazarus and his sisters, Mary and Martha. Their home and their friendship were a haven for Jesus, a resting place away from the continual demands of the crowds that followed him wherever he went. It is no small blessing to have friends like this.
When Mary and Martha sent word of Lazarus’ illness they simply said, “Lord, he whom you love is ill.” When you hear that about someone you love, you go. And Jesus went — at great risk to his own life, he went. But he arrived too late — or so it seemed.
When he saw Mary weeping, and those who were with her weeping, he was deeply moved and said, “Where have you laid him?” They took him to the tomb. And when he came to the place where Lazarus’ body was resting, the Gospel writer described what happened by simply stating, “Jesus wept.” He didn’t say Jesus wept uncontrollably or unreservedly. He didn’t need to.
There was Jesus, as vulnerable as we all are when we go to the funeral home to view the body of one we love. In that first moment of comprehension that the one we love is no longer alive, there is nothing to do but weep.
Weeping is the best way of coping with overwhelming emotion. It is unfortunate that our culture has not encouraged weeping, particularly among men. Many men and some women are taught that it is a sign of weakness to weep, that public displays of emotion are unseemly.
In his book, “Visions: The Soul’s Path to the Sacred,” Eddie Ensley tells of a vision he had when he was 13 years old. Eddie had been brain-damaged at birth and was not able to do many ordinary tasks like dressing himself or writing his name: “...the part of the brain that processed visual-spatial information wasn’t working right.” He suffered great abuse because of his disability. Teachers called him lazy and careless; his peers teased him mercilessly. Music was a refuge, and one day while listening to Schubert’s “Unfinished Symphony,” Eddie’s head started spinning:
“I was spinning and going somewhere, yet staying in the same place. The room twirled. I twirled. The pain began to flow from me. I became aware of a light, a light I saw not with my eyes but with my heart. That light filled the room, and in the light I saw a gentle, somewhat bluish figure surrounded by a white brightness. The seeing was richer than eyes can see, and the feeling richer than normal feelings can sense. The light was all warmth. And the warmth of the light spoke to me, but without words. I asked the light, ‘Who are you?’ ‘I am the one who dries the tears of LITTLE BOYs... I am the one from whom people hide their faces.’ ‘They hide their faces from me, too,’ I responded, speaking to the light not with words but with the communication of the heart. ‘I know, that’s why I came. I am here to cradle you.’ “
Tears release overwhelming emotions; they are the safety valve of the body — and the soul.
