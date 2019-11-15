The word “holy” means different things. In grammar, it can be used as an intensive, such as “holy smoke,” or it can refer to a sacred religious artifact such as the Holy Grail or the holy Bible. However, when the Bible uses the word “holy” it refers to someone who is without sin.
For example, the Triune God is holy because he does not and cannot sin. Since God is holy, he demands human beings must be holy or sinless to enter heaven. Unfortunately, we are not. We break the Ten Commandments and sin against God every day. This is why God sent Jesus to be our Savior.
Jesus lived a holy life and then went to the cross where he took our sins upon himself and suffered and died for them. Through his innocent suffering and death, God, the Father, forgave our sins.
Everyone who believes in Jesus as their Savior is holy in God’s sight and will go to heaven and live holy lives forever. As believers in Jesus, we eagerly look forward to the day when we will be in heaven singing our praises to God for making us holy so we can live there with him. However, in a basic liturgical worship we already praise God for this now. In this column entitled, “Questions About Christianity,” we are looking at the different parts of a basic Christian liturgical worship service. This month we will learn about the song “Holy, Holy, Holy” by answering this question, “What is ‘Holy, Holy, Holy?’”
“Holy, Holy, Holy” is often referred to by its Latin name Sanctus, which means holy. “Holy, Holy, Holy” or Sanctus is a liturgical song that closes the Preface. Clement of Rome reported using this song in his worship services as early as 104 A.D. Over the years, different versions of “Holy, Holy, Holy” developed. The song became widely used during the service of Holy Communion throughout most of Christianity by the 14th century.
“Holy, Holy, Holy” comes from two main Biblical texts; the first is from Isaiah 6 where the Lord allowed the prophet Isaiah to see a glimpse of heaven. As the Lord sat on his throne, he was surrounded by seraphs with six wings. With two wings, they covered their faces, with two, they covered their feet, and with two, they were flying. As they were flying, they praised the Lord saying, “Holy, holy, holy is the LORD Almighty; the whole earth is full of his glory.”
The second Biblical text is from Matthew 21:1-11, where Jesus is riding on a colt into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday surrounded by many people who are putting their coats and cut palm branches on the ground as they cried out, “Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest!”
“Holy, Holy, Holy” is a very fitting song for Christians to sing right before they receive Holy Communion. The word, said three times, depicts that each member of the Triune God is holy. When Christians sing this song, they humbly admit the Triune God is holy and they are not but they rejoice because God, the Father, sent his Son, Jesus, to forgive them of their sins and make them holy in God’s sight through faith in Jesus as their Savior.
Through Holy Communion, Christians once again are forgiven of their sins and assured they will go to heaven where they will live in God’s holy presence forever because they themselves will be holy.
