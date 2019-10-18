Webster’s 21st Century Dictionary defines the word “preface” as an introductory text. Many books include a preface by the author or editor before the first chapter to set forth the book’s purpose and scope, to express thanks to those who assisted with the book, or to tell a little bit about the author and the book itself.
This is similar to the Preface that is used in a basic Christian liturgical service. In this column titled, “Questions About Christianity,” we are looking at the different parts of a basic Christian liturgical worship service. This month we will learn about the Preface by answering this question, “What is the Preface?”
The origins of the Preface go back to the early Christian church. In the early church, the worship service had two parts, a service of the word and a service of the sacrament. The service of the word began with the salutation where the minister said to the congregation, “The Lord be with you” and the congregation responded by saying to him, “And also with you.” After the service of the word, a fellowship meal was served, which we call a potluck.
The service of the sacrament was only for those baptized and instructed in the church’s teachings. Visitors were not invited. However, already at St. Paul’s time, the fellowship meal was causing problems in the churches, see 1 Corinthians 11:17-22. Eventually churches abolished the fellowship meal and joined the two services into one. The salutation continued before the Bible readings and during the opening dialogue of the Preface. The remaining parts of the Preface were gradually added to it, some of which by 200 A.D.
Today the Preface begins the Holy Communion section of a liturgical worship service. It signifies to the congregation that they will receive Holy Communion. The exact wording of the Preface changes slightly from church to church. A common Preface that is used is as follows:
Pastor: The Lord be with you.
People: And also with you.
Pastor: Lift up your hearts.
People: We lift them up unto the Lord.
Pastor: Let us give thanks to the Lord, our God.
People: It is good and right so to do.
The Preface begins with the salutation which is “The Lord be with you” “And also with you.” Through these words, the pastor and congregation remind each other the Lord is with them. The rest of the Preface encourages the congregation to worship the Lord and joyfully thank him for all he did for them, including giving them Holy Communion which they are about to receive.
Following the Preface, the pastor speaks the Proper Prefaces. These additional statements vary for each season of the church year. The Proper Preface gives a brief explanation of what the church season is about by highlighting important events and truths mentioned in the books of Matthew, Mark, Luke, John, and Acts.
Oftentimes people say the Preface without putting much thought into it. However, it is a beautiful way to begin the Holy Communion section of a liturgical worship service because it reminds people to joyfully worship and thank God for giving them the Sacrament of Holy Communion through which God strengthens their faiths and forgives their sins.
