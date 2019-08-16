Have you ever gone to church and heard the pastor say a prayer that kept on going on and on and on? The prayer was so long you stopped listening after less than a minute into it. You thought to yourself, “When is this prayer going to be over?” You began to daydream and think about what you needed to do after church. Maybe there was a time the prayer was so long you took your child to the restroom during it and when you returned it was still going on.
This long prayer, the Prayer of the Church, may at times seem very long and boring, but that is only because there are many things for which we need to pray to God. In this column, we are looking at the different parts of a basic Christian liturgical worship service. This month, we will learn about the Prayer of the Church by answering this question, “What is the Prayer of the Church?”
It is unclear when the Prayer of the Church became a part of the basic Christian liturgical service. An argument can be made that it has been a part of it since the very beginning of Christianity because Christians have always prayed to God in church.
Regardless of when it originated, most liturgical worship services today include it. The pastor usually prays this prayer after the offering. This prayer, spoken on behalf of all the people in Christian church in response to the Word of God they just heard, in preparation for Holy Communion, and for the specific needs of the church and its members. Often this prayer reinforces the worship service’s theme, not as a sermon, but rather as a way to reinforce what people heard earlier from the Bible lessons and the sermon.
During the Prayer of the Church, the pastor at times prays for the well-being of the country, for people suffering around the world, and for God to bless the spread of the gospel. In addition, the pastor at times prays for members who are sick, who had a loved one die, or who want to thank God for blessing them with a child or for their anniversary, and for other reasons. Since there are so many things to pray for, it is no wonder this prayer can be quite lengthy at times.
At times, pastors mix up the Prayer of the Church they use to make it more interesting for their members. Sometimes they say a prayer they wrote. Sometimes they use a responsive prayer where the pastor prays for something and the congregation says a responsive phrase. At times, pastors use a prayer that focuses on praising and thanking God. Other times they use a Litany where they repeat a phrase such as “Lord, have mercy,” “Hear our prayer, O Lord,” or something similar. The congregation responds by saying a repeated phrase as well. At times, they use a prayer of intercession for other people. At still other times, they use a bidding prayer where the pastor or layman first invites the people to pray for something, then a pastor responds with a prayer, and then the people respond by saying “Amen.”
Even though the Prayer of the Church can be quite long and boring at times, my prayer is that by reading this article, you have a better understanding of the Prayer of the Church and you will find it more meaningful, no matter how long or short it is.
