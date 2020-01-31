SCHULTZ COLUMN: Why do we end worship services with the blessing?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The other blessing that is often used in a basic worship service is “The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ and the love of God and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with you all.”

Both of these blessings are very fitting to use at the end of worship services. The reason we often use the Aaron blessing is that when God gave it to the Children of Israel he told them through this blessing he was placing his name upon them. That name is the Lord or Yahweh. The name “Lord,” or “LORD,” as often seen in the Bible in the Old Testament, or Yahweh always refers to the second person of the Trinity or Jesus before he became a human being.

In the Aaronic blessing, the name “Lord” is said three times to remind worshipers how Jesus is part of the Triune God. When a pastor gives the Aaronic blessing at the end of a worship service, he reminds his hearers how the Lord has and will continue to bless them physically and spiritually. He will continue to watch over them and graciously provide for their physical and spiritual needs. Finally, he will continue to look with favor on them as his forgiven children as they live in peace with him now and one day in heaven.