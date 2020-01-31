SCHULTZ COLUMN: Why do we end worship services with the blessing?

There are many different ways we are told it is the end of something. The school bell rings to indicate the end of the day. The clock strikes 5 p.m. to indicate it is the end of the workday. The credits start rolling to indicate the end of a movie. The minister gives the blessing to indicate it is the end of the worship service.
In this column entitled, “Questions About Christianity,” we have been looking at the different parts of a basic Christian liturgical worship service. This month we will learn how a basic Christian liturgical worship service ends by answering this question, “Why do we end worship services with the blessing?”
A basic liturgical worship service usually ends with the pastor raising his hands and giving the blessing or benediction in Latin. As he does this, he gives the sign of the cross to remind the worshipers about how Jesus died on the cross to forgive their sins and how they came to faith in Jesus through baptism.
The blessing has been part of worship services for thousands of years. One of the most common blessings used in a basic liturgical worship service is the Aaronic blessing, which states, “The Lord bless you and keep you. The Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you. The Lord look on you with favor and give you peace.” This blessing was first used during the Children of Israel’s worship services conducted at the tabernacle in the Old Testament during the time of Moses around 1400 B.C. The Children of Israel continued to use this blessing during their worship services in the synagogue during the time of Jesus. Naturally, the early Christian church continued to use this blessing at the end of their worship services.
The other blessing that is often used in a basic worship service is “The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ and the love of God and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with you all.”
Both of these blessings are very fitting to use at the end of worship services. The reason we often use the Aaron blessing is that when God gave it to the Children of Israel he told them through this blessing he was placing his name upon them. That name is the Lord or Yahweh. The name “Lord,” or “LORD,” as often seen in the Bible in the Old Testament, or Yahweh always refers to the second person of the Trinity or Jesus before he became a human being.
In the Aaronic blessing, the name “Lord” is said three times to remind worshipers how Jesus is part of the Triune God. When a pastor gives the Aaronic blessing at the end of a worship service, he reminds his hearers how the Lord has and will continue to bless them physically and spiritually. He will continue to watch over them and graciously provide for their physical and spiritual needs. Finally, he will continue to look with favor on them as his forgiven children as they live in peace with him now and one day in heaven.
The reason we use the blessing, “The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ and the love of God and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with you all” at the end of worship services is that through it, God tells worshipers he will continue to be gracious to them because of Jesus. God the Father will always love them and bless them while God the Holy Spirit will continue to make sure they remain in fellowship with God through faith all of their lives.
Other blessings have been used in basic liturgical worship services over the years. However, it is easy to see why these are the most common. Both blessings remind worshipers to put their faith in Triune God who has blessed them both physically and spiritually and who will continue to do so throughout their lives.
Since this is the last article in the “Basic Liturgical Worship Service” series, we close this series with the blessing as well, “The Lord bless you and keep you. The Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you. The Lord look on you with favor and give you peace. Amen.”
The Rev. Scott Schultz is with Cross of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage.