SCHULTZ COLUMN: Why do we sing the liturgical song “O Christ, Lamb Of God”?

We all fought with our brothers and sisters as children. After our parents disciplined us for this, they usually made us say to each other, “I am sorry.” As we got older, we understood whenever we wronged someone; we needed to apologize to them for it. However, we do not just wrong other people, we also wrong or sin against God. Every day we sin against God and break the Ten Commandments. This is why every day we need to apologize to God or repent of our sins and ask him to forgive us through Jesus. This is where the liturgical song, “O Christ, Lamb of God” comes in.
In this column titled, “Questions About Christianity,” we are looking at the different parts of a basic Christian liturgical worship service. This month we will learn about the liturgical song, “O Christ, Lamb of God” by answering this question, “Why do we sing the liturgical song “O Christ, Lamb of God?”
The song “O Christ, Lamb of God” or “Lamb of God,” is often referred to by its Latin name Agnus Dei, which means “Lamb of God.” It became widely used throughout Christianity during the Middle Ages. Over the years, there have been different versions of it, and it has been sung at different places in the liturgy. However, it is often sung after the Words of Institution and right before worshippers receive Holy Communion.
You have free articles remaining.
We sing “O Christ Lamb of God” in basic liturgical worship services because of the message it conveys. It begins by calling Jesus the Lamb of God. In the Old Testament God often used lambs as symbols of the promised savior. When the children of Israel left their slavery in Egypt, God told them to take some of the blood of a lamb and paint the door frames of their homes to rescue them from the Angel of the Lord who was going to put to death all the firstborn male sons in Egypt. This symbolized how the savior would one day set all people free from their slavery to sin, death, and the devil.
At the temple, God told the priests to offer lambs as sacrifices to him for the people’s sins because it symbolized how the savior would sacrifice his life to forgive all people of their sins. During the festival of the Great Day of Atonement, the High Priest slaughtered one lamb and sprinkled its blood on the Ark of the Covenant to symbolize how the savior would shed his blood so sinners can come near to God. Then the High Priest took another lamb and confessed the sins of the people over the lamb’s head and sent it into the wilderness to die. This symbolized how the savior would have all the world’s sins placed on him and that he would die for them.
In John 1:29, John the Baptist identified Jesus as the promised savior when he said, “Look, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!” When worshippers sing “O Christ Lamb of God,” they are declaring with John the Baptist that Jesus is the promised savior who has taken away the sins of all people.
Believing Jesus is their savior, worshippers continue singing “O Christ Lamb of God” by asking Jesus to have mercy on them and give them peace. To put it another way, worshippers are repenting of their sins or apologizing to Jesus and asking him to forgive their sins. As they sing these words, worshippers are confident Jesus has forgiven their sins and they have peace with God through faith in Jesus as their savior. One reason the song is often sung before the distribution of Holy Communion is that worshippers believe that in Holy Communion Jesus answers their prayer. They believe that through eating the bread, which is Jesus’ body, and drinking the wine, which is Jesus’ blood, Jesus forgives their sins and gives them peace with God.
Regardless, if your church sings “O Christ Lamb of God” or not, it is important we repent of our sins to Jesus every day so our sins do not lead us astray and so every day we continue to put our faith in Jesus as the Lamb of God and savior of all people, who has forgiven our sins so we can live with God at peace in heaven.
The Rev. Scott Schultz is with Cross of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage.