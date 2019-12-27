SCHULTZ COLUMN: Why do we sing the liturgical song “O Christ, Lamb Of God”?

We all fought with our brothers and sisters as children. After our parents disciplined us for this, they usually made us say to each other, “I am sorry.” As we got older, we understood whenever we wronged someone; we needed to apologize to them for it. However, we do not just wrong other people, we also wrong or sin against God. Every day we sin against God and break the Ten Commandments. This is why every day we need to apologize to God or repent of our sins and ask him to forgive us through Jesus. This is where the liturgical song, “O Christ, Lamb of God” comes in.

In this column titled, “Questions About Christianity,” we are looking at the different parts of a basic Christian liturgical worship service. This month we will learn about the liturgical song, “O Christ, Lamb of God” by answering this question, “Why do we sing the liturgical song “O Christ, Lamb of God?”

The song “O Christ, Lamb of God” or “Lamb of God,” is often referred to by its Latin name Agnus Dei, which means “Lamb of God.” It became widely used throughout Christianity during the Middle Ages. Over the years, there have been different versions of it, and it has been sung at different places in the liturgy. However, it is often sung after the Words of Institution and right before worshippers receive Holy Communion.

