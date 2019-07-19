Many of us have sat in the pew in church listening to the pastor preach his sermon, when part way into the sermon he again began talking about giving more money in our offerings. At that point, our natural instincts kicked in. We rolled our eyes and thought to ourselves, “Here we go again.” Then we half-listened to the rest of the sermon.
Before you do that with this article, consider this. Our Savior Jesus spoke about money in roughly 15% of his preaching and in 11 out of his 39 parables. Jesus often talked about money because he knew sinful human beings have a difficult time giving a generous offering in church because they have a natural tendency to love their money and the things it can buy more than him. Jesus knew if people did not repent of their sins, they could fall into unbelief and spend their eternity suffering in hell.
Since our Savior Jesus talked so much about money, we must as well from time to time. In this column we are looking at the different parts of a basic Christian liturgical worship service. This month we will learn about the offering by answering this question, “Why do we give offerings?”
This question can easily be answered by looking at 2 Corinthians 9:12-13, which states: This service that you perform is not only supplying the needs of God’s people but is also overflowing in many expressions of thanks to God. Because of the service by which you have proved yourselves, men will praise God for the obedience that accompanies your confession of the gospel of Christ, and for your generosity in sharing with them and with everyone else.
In these verses, God tells us there are two main reasons we give our offerings in church.
The first reason we give our offerings is to thank God for the many physical blessings he has given us such as our life, health, family, friends, job, money, and possessions, but especially for the spiritual blessings he has given us such as our Savior Jesus, forgiveness of sins, faith, peace and eternal life in heaven.
The second reason we give our offerings is to help others with their physical needs, but more importantly their spiritual needs. Most of the offerings we give goes to support the work our congregations do to help support the preaching of the Gospel to others such as paying for the minister’s salary and benefits, paying for the church building, and various church programs. Some churches give money to support their church body, to support missionaries, and to help those in their community and around the world who are in need.
Now the more difficult question is, “How much should we give in our offerings?” 1 Corinthians 16:2 gives us some guidance in this matter stating: On the first day of every week, each one of you should set aside a sum of money in keeping with his income, saving it up, so that when I come no collections will have to be made.
In this verse, God tells us we should give our offerings before we pay our bills or pay for any entertainment. This often is referred to as giving our first fruits to God. He also tells us we should give an offering in keeping with our income. This means as our income goes up we should give more, and when our income goes down, we can give less.
Our natural tendency as sinful human beings is to give as little as possible. God knows this. This is why in the Old Testament; God demanded the Children of Israel gave a tithe of 10% of their income, to him. However, God no longer demands we give a tithe today because he knows some people are able to give more than a tithe, while others are not. Giving a tithe is a good benchmark to which believers should strive. However, when we reach it, we should strive to give even more out of love and thanks to God and to help spread the gospel to others.
As sinful human beings, we are going to continue to struggle to give offerings to God in church. However, as Christians, we gladly give our offerings to support the Gospel message our congregations proclaim to others. Out of love and thanks to God for all the blessings he has given us, especially our Savior Jesus who gave up everything, including his own life into death on a cross, so one day we can enjoy riches beyond our wildest dreams in heaven.
