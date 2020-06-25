SUMWALT: Valley of the Shadow

There have been moments in my life when I hurt so much that the thought of dying was more than appealing. Dying would have been easier than living.
My pain was not physical, though it took a physical as well as a psychological toll on my whole being. Post-traumatic stress is what my therapist called it, excruciating pain from sexual abuse in my youth that I had repressed for years and years.
My healing began when at the age of 43 I was finally able to speak the truth about the two trusted pastors who betrayed me during the process of mentoring me into pastoral ministry.
I will never forget the wrenching moment when I stood in front of 400 of our clergy colleagues and told what happened. Some were angry at me for sharing something that would reflect badly on the church. Others offered love and support. Rev. Alice Richards, who I had grown up with in my home church, put her arms around me and said, “John, this should never have happened to you.”
That word of comfort and grace sustains me even now 26 years later.
The days and sometimes weeks of aching darkness, mind and body numbing depression, that I endured in those dark days has passed. In time I learned to recognize the triggers and now can usually avoid them.
Prayer, therapy, medication, gardening and other physical work, writing, even a mystical experience in which something like liquid love flowed into my body, have made that time in my life feel far away, much like I imagine a woman’s memory of labor pains fade over time.
Still, every once in a while a scene in a movie, the wrong kind of touch, certain sounds and smells, a photograph from the past, any reminder of being abused, will, like the proverbial hand from the grave, pull me back into the pain.
I never contemplated suicide. I loved my family too much and I loved life too much to give it up easily.
I do not fault those who, overwhelmed by pain and despair, have made the decision to cross themselves over to the other side. I have officiated at their funerals and cried with their loved ones.
It helps a little that I have looked into the abyss. It helps that I know Christ is with them in that other dimension as he has always been here with me.
It helps that I understand my suffering as a strange kind of blessing. Like the Apostle Paul’s “thorn in the flesh” my periodic afflictions remind me that God’s “grace is sufficient,” and makes it possible for me to walk with those who are treading a similar path.
I look for words of assurance to give them, but there are no adequate words. My presence in body and spirit is the best I have to give, and sometimes a bit of the story of my own journey through the valley of the shadow.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” He can be reached at johnsumwalt@gmail.com.
