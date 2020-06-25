SUMWALT: Valley of the Shadow

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There have been moments in my life when I hurt so much that the thought of dying was more than appealing. Dying would have been easier than living.

My pain was not physical, though it took a physical as well as a psychological toll on my whole being. Post-traumatic stress is what my therapist called it, excruciating pain from sexual abuse in my youth that I had repressed for years and years.

My healing began when at the age of 43 I was finally able to speak the truth about the two trusted pastors who betrayed me during the process of mentoring me into pastoral ministry.

I will never forget the wrenching moment when I stood in front of 400 of our clergy colleagues and told what happened. Some were angry at me for sharing something that would reflect badly on the church. Others offered love and support. Rev. Alice Richards, who I had grown up with in my home church, put her arms around me and said, “John, this should never have happened to you.”

That word of comfort and grace sustains me even now 26 years later.

The days and sometimes weeks of aching darkness, mind and body numbing depression, that I endured in those dark days has passed. In time I learned to recognize the triggers and now can usually avoid them.