Salem Witch Trials presentation at Mayville museum

Jessica Michna, historical impersonator and actress presents “The Salem Witch Trials” on Sunday, June 5th at 2:00 p.m. in the upstairs Grand Auditorium at the Mayville Limestone School Museum, 215 N. Main St., Mayville.

Innocent residents of Salem, Massachusetts, were tried and many executed in perhaps the most infamous chapter in early American history. Learn the true story of one of those unlucky residents.

There is no charge to attend, and donations are graciously accepted. For people with mobility issues, there is a chairlift to the second floor.

More information can be obtained by visiting the museum’s website at: www.mlsm.org or call 920-937-0122.