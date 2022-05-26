Watercolor painting offered at Dells library

The Kilbourn Public Library is offering an exciting adult program, "Introduction to Watercolor" presented by Georgia Shaw. Beginning June 8, and over the course of the summer, participants will learn the many facets of watercolor.

Teaching, demonstration and hands-on practice will all be a part of the learning experience. Becoming familiar with the art materials will allow artists to learn how the paint and brush move together and blend. The class will practice techniques that are simple and give watercolor paintings depth, texture and interest no matter what kind of landscape is desired.

The art class will be 12 weeks long taking place on Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. The class starts on Wednesday, June 8 and ends on Wednesday, August 24. Art supplies are provided.

Space is limited and registration is required. Call 608-254-2146 or e-mail staff@dellslibrary.org to register. Participants must be 18 or older.