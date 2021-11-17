 Skip to main content
Westfield Art Dept. hosts Bowls for Hunger event
Westfield Area High School students, from left, Hannah Smolek, Jade Murphy, Macey Krueger, Caroline Aguilar, Lily Volz, display some of the bowls created in art class on Nov. 15.

 JEFF NAPP/Contributed

Westfield Area High School, N7046 Highway M, Westfield, will host 25th annual Bowls for Hunger from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6. The take-out only event will offer soups or chili from area restaurants and a commemorative bowl with coleslaw, bread and dessert for $8. Proceeds benefit food pantries in Marquette, Adams and Waushara counties.

“The reason that we continue to make the bowls each year is to give students and faculty alike the opportunity to experience helping with something that has true altruistic reward,” said Jeff Napp, art department.

The “Big Bowl” raffle featuring a series of large mixing and serving bowls and other donated items will be offered. Raffle tickets available from students or at the event.

