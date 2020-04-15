Annual Arbor Day Festival and E-Cycling event canceled

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

The city of Columbus annual Arbor Day Festival and E-Cycling event is canceled to abide with Gov. Tony Evers orders not to congregate during the COVID-19 outbreak.

TV and appliance drop off days will held on May 16, July 18, Sept. 19 and Nov. 21 at Landscape Recycling Center, N3642 River Road, Columbus. With a pre-paid $30 sticker, available as soon as the Public Works Office and City Hall are open to the public.