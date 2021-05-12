ANOTHER VIEW | BOSTON HERALD: Biden energy policy needs to include better cybersecurity

No wonder Joe Biden picked former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as Secretary of Energy — they’re cut from the same green cloth.

Not only is Granholm a big fan of electric vehicles, she spearheaded passage of a renewable portfolio standard during her second term as governor. That standard required that 10% of the state’s energy come from renewable sources by 2015 and 25% by 2025.

But the Department of Energy is in charge of much more than touting wind turbines — and the consequences of its misplaced priorities hit home late last week.

In her testimony before the House Appropriations Committee on Biden’s FY22 budget request for the agency, she noted the DOE’s effort ” to own the global market for clean energy and sustainable technologies.”

Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho), pointed out that the budget overview lacked any mention of cybersecurity.

“Cyber threats like these are persistent and increasing. As our world becomes more reliant on Internet-connected capabilities and technologies, we know that the cybersecurity challenge in front of us will increase in scope,” as Federal Computer Week reported.

Not a problem, replied Granholm.