ANOTHER VIEW | DUBUQUE TELEGRAPH HERALD: Three bills promotingtransparency in collegecosts a boon to families

2) The next component, Understanding the True Cost of College Act, would require schools to use uniform terminology and a standard format when presenting students with financial aid offers. It’s not uncommon for current offers to come through with little delineation between what part is a loan and what part is a grant. Throw in work-study and scholarships, and it can be difficult to see the true cost and whether all the listed funding mechanisms are applicable for four years of school. This act would fix those issues.

3) The other piece is related to an area in which all young people can afford to increase their knowledge — financial literacy. The Know Before You Owe Federal Student Loan Act would spell out not just the loan totals anticipated, but what repayment of those loans would look like. Under this measure, a borrower would be shown how payments will stack up against projected income and other expenses such as housing and health care. This process will give students a better grasp on the debt to which they are committing.

These changes come on the heels of Congress dismantling the parental nightmare that is the FAFSA, or Free Application for Federal Student Aid. What was once a daunting 108 questions has been cut down to one-third the size.