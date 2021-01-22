ANOTHER VIEW | RUTLAND HERALD TIMES ARGUS; Sandrs memes provide relief

Bernie broke the internet.

We needed this. Two-time presidential candidate, and a fierce advocate of fair wages is probably not super psyched that part of his legacy is going to be mittens. But America needed the mittens.

On a chilly Jan. 20, with snow in the air in Washington, D.C., Bernie did the right thing: he donned practical clothing and a pair or warm mittens, since he was going to be sitting in the cold for several hours as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in.

Amid the dark suits and bright coats dotting the Capitol steps, Bernie was photographed sitting masked, cross-legged and bundled up in a bulky coat and mittens.

The photographer Brendan Smialowski for Getty Images posted it online. Literally, within minutes, Bernie was being inserted into a wide array of photographs and scenes from movies and artworks, and so much more.

Bernie became the 2021 version of Where’s Waldo.

According to The New York Times on Thursday, because of his clothing choices he is “now the center of a seemingly endless flood of altered pictures that dominated some corners of the internet in the hours after Mr. Biden’s socially distanced inauguration.”