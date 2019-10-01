After much talk, the Beaver Dam Fire Department is now officially moving forward with a study that will look at staffing needs and a possible second fire station on the north side.
The city’s police and fire commission approved spending $9,500 to have a firm conduct the study, linking up with a study underway for Dodge County to look at its needs in an era of growing concern about the future of emergency services in the area. The city’s portion is expected to be done by February.
Fire officials in Beaver Dam have expressed a need for the second station and more staff, saying continued development and a growing number of calls are burying the current roster of firefighters. Calls are increasing for a variety of reasons, whether an aging population or denser housing.
“It’s reaching near-crisis level,” said Fire Chief Alan Mannel. “I’m afraid we’ll start losing people because of it.”
The study is expected to show that Beaver Dam does, in fact, need more staff and a new fire station, which would be used to help make the case to the public in advance of a referendum that could happen in November 2020, along with informational meetings and personal appeals.
Mannel said the preferred response time for a call is 4-6 minutes. However, he said, the call time is about 9.5 minutes to the Walmart store on Francis Lane, 12.5 minutes to the Walmart Distribution Center and 15 minutes to Alliant Energy’s planned 151 Business Park. Mannel said he believes that there will inevitably be something built at the business park requiring fire and EMS response.
“The public isn’t going to stand for this, nor should they,” Mannel said.
The idea of doing a study and a referendum has been floating around for some time, but kept being pushed back. Original bids ended up being too high, and efficiency studies the city has been looking at would not fit the goal of this one. The Common Council has approved spending $15,000 on a staff and station study, which will cover the cost.
Firefighters said they were concerned the stress and workload would lead firefighters to leave and Beaver Dam’s roster could turn into a revolving door.
“When we’re burning them out, we can’t expect them to keep going at that level,” said commission chairman Jeff Kohman. “We have to try something.”
