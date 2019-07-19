Friends of the Portage Library and Friends of the Wyocena Library will host Jerry Apps and his “Telling Your Story” writing workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Wyocena Community Center, 165 E. Dodge St., Wyocena.
Apps will guide participants on how to turn their life experiences and memories into a personal written account.
Cost is $95 and includes a copy of his book, “Telling Your Story” and a catered lunch.
Seats are limited, register early, no later than Sept. 7. Forms available at portagelibrary.us or wyocenalibrary.org.
