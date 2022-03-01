Arnie Oelke, Fall River

Year, record: 36th, 442-373.
Best postseason finishes: Division 4 state semifinals in 2000.
Most memorable win: There are two. The first was back in 1991 when there was no seeding for the tournament. That year we were 18-2 heading into the first tournament game. We had to go to Pardeeville which was No. 1 in the state in Division 4. The place was packed. They had given us our only two losses that year, 65-60 and 73-60. To make things worse we had to play without one of our starters because he was ill. As we were coming into the Pardeeville school I noticed on their sign they were selling tickets for the next game. I made a point to stop the bus and show the boys that they were expecting to beat us that night. We went on to win the game that night 62-48. That was the first time that a Fall River team had ever won a game of that magnitude. We ended up getting all the way to the sectional finals against Shullsburg but lost in overtime 77-75. They ended up winning the state tournament that year.
People are also reading…
The second was in 2000. We were ranked number two in the state behind Cassville. The prior year we made it to the regional final and got beat by a very good Kohler team. In 2000 when we got to the first sectional game we had to play Kohler again. This time we were ready for them and beat them pretty handily, 71-44. Next up was a very good Southwestern team for the sectional championship game. The game was intense like it should be in order to make it to state. The second half was a back-and-forth game. We had a narrow lead late in the game where we made some clutch shots and a few free throws to send us to our first state game in school history. Our fans rushed the court in joy and was an experience that our boys would never forget.