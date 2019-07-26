The Portage Center for the Arts will host a film festival Monday through Wednesday featuring three documentaries shot around the world, including within Wisconsin.
The films will be hosted in the Drury Gallery each evening. Created by Valerie Lanciaux, the atypical film style includes a continuation of her “The Faces of …” series. On Monday, the film shown will be titled, “Le Visages de Paris” and Wednesday will host, “Faces Preview Shorts.” Tuesday’s film will be “The Faces of Lake Wisconsin.”
According to Lanciaux’s biography, she has traveled throughout the world as a performer, film director and sound maker, hosting vocal and acting workshops in Berlin, Canada and Paris. She has also run workshops for young people at the Portage Center for the Arts.
Information on the arts center website describes the international series as a set of films which “hopes to reveal the soul of a city, a region, through the faces and the of the women and men who live there, people of different ages, backgrounds and origins, in order to connect cultures from around the world.”
All of the films will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 per film or $10 to watch all three. The center plans to sell only 30 tickets per showing. More information can be found at portagecenterforthearts.com.
