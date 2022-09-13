Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital plans hiring event on Tuesday

For those hoping to find a new job, expand their career, or learn more about opportunities in healthcare, Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital is hosting an on-site hiring event on Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. at their 2817 New Pinery Road location in Portage.

The hiring event offers the unique opportunity for same-day, in-person interviews with the local recruitment team and, if qualified, receive a job offer that day. Same-day hires are even eligible for a $500 bonus. Attendees do not need an appointment or resume to participate in the event.

Aspirus Health offers numerous career opportunities across the system that do not require healthcare experience. On-the-job training is available for many positions. The most important qualification is wanting to bring your best every day to help provide outstanding care for the patients that Aspirus serves.

Job seekers can learn about careers in Food Service, Housekeeping, CNAs, Nursing, Accounting, Customer Service and many more.

If unable to attend, those interested can also apply online at aspirus.org/careers.