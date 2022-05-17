Automotion Classic Car Show set for this weekend

The Dells' annual classic car show is back again for 2022 at Mt. Olympus.

The Automotion Classic Car Show will be this weekend on Saturday and Sunday in the parking lot of Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park in Lake Delton. Vehicles from 1989 and older will be showcased at the event, which will include a swap meet, car corral, food and music.

Jenifer Dobbs, festivals director for Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau, said that she expects another successful event if the weather is good.

"The event itself is very weather-dependent," said Dobbs. "Our numbers right now — for pre-registered cars — are looking really good. If it rains, it tends to change the outcome of the show."

She added that the last two years have had some rain during the event, so she is hoping for clear weather this year. Automotion returned to the spring in May 2021 after a fall event was held in 2020. Dobbs said 2021 had a "fantastic turnout" despite some rain.

Vehicles at the event include 1960s vintage Pontiac GTOs and classic Ford Thunderbirds, according to the Automotion Classic Car Show Facebook page.

"It's a tremendous event for the community," said Lake Delton village trustee Tom Diehl.

"We have things under control moving it to Mt. Olympus. (Mt. Olympus owner) Nick (Laskaris) has been gracious enough to hold it there. We're very optimistic that if the weather is nice, we will have a wonderful weekend," he said.

This will be the third year in which Mt. Olympus hosts Automotion. Prior to 2020, the event was held in the parking lot at Noah's Ark Waterpark.

According to the WDVCB website, roughly 1,200 classic vehicles are expected at the event. The event is free for spectators, and dogs are allowed if they're on a leash. Carry-ins are prohibited. Gates open at 7 a.m. both days this year, and the event runs until 5 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

3D Sound, a disc jockey company from Dixon, Illinois, is providing the music at Automotion. There will also be free family activities mostly geared toward children, including a pedal tractor pull.

The car corral is an area where people can bring vehicles they are looking to sell and the swap meet is a vendor area where people can buy car parts, tires, automotive detailing supplies and other vehicle-related items. Greg's Speed Shop, a vintage vehicle repair and restoration service from Waupaca, will sell its items at the meet for the second consecutive year.

The show will have a special celebration for Armed Forces Day at noon on May 21. Guests will salute the American flag in an honor ceremony of armed forces members and the national anthem will be sung, according to Dobbs.

Stepped up presence

Automotion is officially held at Mt. Olympus, but the event attracts many visitors to the entire Dells area. Because of this, the Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton police departments have requested assistance from Wisconsin Emergency Management Emergency Police Services.

Wisconsin Dells Police Department Chief Nicholas Brinker said that 30 officers from various departments around the state will be spread between the two departments for the weekend.

"Our goal is to have a high visibility of law enforcement presence to ensure a safe and enjoyable weekend for the residents and visitors to the city," Brinker said in an email.

Brinker added that all 16 WDPD officers will be on duty this weekend. The department is also offering barricades to business owners for their parking lots to prevent unwanted after-hours gatherings.

Lake Delton Police Department Lieutenant Steven Smith said that the department will issue a "special deployment" for Friday and Saturday and will have assistance from other law enforcement agencies in Sauk County.

"Normally this deployment is scheduled for the Saturday of Automotion weekend only, but due to the popularity of the event and increasing number of visitors to our area, this year’s deployment will include both Friday and Saturday," Smith said in an email.

Smith added that more than 60 officers will patrol Wisconsin Dells Parkway during Automotion and that on-call cars will run for services to the rest of Lake Delton.

Diehl praised the two police departments for their coordinated efforts for Automotion and its added volume of traffic and visitors.