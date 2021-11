Poole is expected to take on an increased role for the Silver Eagles, who have an opening at point guard. She's the leading returning player in scoring (9.2) and assists (1.0). The then-junior also averaged 3.1 rebounds and 0.5 steals per game. Seeing Poole take another step or two would go a long way if Monona Grove is to bounce back from last year's 3-5 record.